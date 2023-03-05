Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed several characters that may receive a rerun or debut banner in the foreseeable future. While fans are excited about the release of Baizhu in the upcoming update after two years of waiting, alongside Kaveh, many have shown interest in other characters that will feature in the same patch as well.

With that said, this article will cover all of the characters that are speculated to feature in the upcoming update, including the ones that have already been officially confirmed by HoYoverse.

Nilou and Nahida expected to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6, as per leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality
Owner of Bubu Pharmacy

"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



Kaveh ‧ Empyrean Reflection
Renowned Sumeru Architect

A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

Based on the recent flood of leaks within the community, Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to be a significant update. The upcoming patch will release the newest members of the Dendro family, Baizhu and Kaveh. The former is expected to be a 5-star Catalyst character that excels in healing, but can also take on the role of a sub-DPS or support unit.

As for Kaveh, he'll likely be the next 4-star Dendro Claymore unit. The leak also revealed that he could potentially be a selfish and powerful main DPS character that's capable of healing himself with one of his passive skills.

So far, the developers haven't announced the rerun banners for the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. As it stands, Nahida has the highest chance of getting a banner in the next version. All three previous Archons received their first rerun only four updates after their debut. Assuming that HoYoverse will continue this pattern, the Dendro Archon is likely to return with the v3.6 patch.

Based on speculations made by numerous reliable leakers, there are four other characters that stand a good chance of getting a rerun as well, including Nilou.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.6 Spiral Abyss:



P1 - Active character losing HP triggers a shockwave

P2 - After triggering Bloom, +35% DMG for characters' Bloom, Hyperbloom & Burgeon for 6s. Max 4 stacks

P3 - Taking DMG from Dendro Cores (including via Hyperbloom & Burgeon) adds 200EM for whole party for 4s 3.6 Spiral Abyss:P1 - Active character losing HP triggers a shockwaveP2 - After triggering Bloom, +35% DMG for characters' Bloom, Hyperbloom & Burgeon for 6s. Max 4 stacksP3 - Taking DMG from Dendro Cores (including via Hyperbloom & Burgeon) adds 200EM for whole party for 4s

The above leak reveals the potential Blessings of the Abyssal Moon for v3.6's Spiral Abyss, which seems to favor Bloom reaction DMG. Looking at this information, leakers suspect that Nilou might also feature alongside Baizhu in the next version.

While there are no leaks or other information, the Wanderer, Ganyu, and Eula are expected to get a rerun in the next version as well. The community was initially expecting the lattermost unit to return in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, but the developers unexpectedly brought Shenhe and Ayaka back instead.

Official confirmations will be made by the developers during the version 3.6 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on March 30, 2023, at 7:00 am (UTC+8).

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks

At the moment, Sumeru is the largest nation in Genshin Impact that travelers can explore. Based on the current progress of the game, it's no secret that the developers will release another region in the Land of Wisdom very soon.

As per these new leaks, it seems that the borders of Sumeru might be expanded in the upcoming version 3.6 update. The size of this new area appears to be the same as that of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Additionally, there are rumors that the upcoming update might introduce a brand new Trounce Domain. If the leaks are accurate, the new weekly boss will be Apep, boasting the appearance of a giant bug. It's believed that Baizhu and Kaveh will likely require item drops from this new boss to level up their talents.

