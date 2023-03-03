Baizhu is an upcoming character from Liyue that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6. He possesses the Dendro vision and uses a Catalyst as his weapon. A recent leak revealed that he could potentially be a 5-star unit. The data also showed all the materials that he might require for ascension and leveling up his talents even before his release.

With that said, this article will showcase all the items a player will need to max ascend Baizhu and level up his skills. Do note that the following information is subject to change as it has not been confirmed by Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu's ascension and talent leveling up materials

1) Nagadus Emerald

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone (Image via HoYoverse)

All Dendro characters in Genshin Impact need Nagadus Emerald Gemstones for ascension. Currently, this item can only be obtained by defeating the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases.

They come in four different rarities, and the total amount a player will need to ascend him is:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragments x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunks x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

2) Violetgrass

Violetgrass is a local Liyue item (Image via HoYoverse)

Violetgrass is a local specialty of Liyue and Baizhu needs 168 of them for max ascension. A total of 209 spawns can be found all over the map of the Land of Contracts, so players can farm all of them without having to wait for them to respawn.

Other ways to get Violetgrass are by gardening in the Serenitea Pot or buying them from various NPCs such as Babak, Herbalist Gui, and Verr Goldet.

3) Iniquitous Lustrator drops

Based on Genshin Impact leaks, Iniquitous Lustrator is a potential new overworld boss from the Abyss Order that might be released in the upcoming v3.6 update. It is speculated that Baizhu will need the item drops from the new enemy for his max ascension. Like other Genshin Impact characters, he would also need 46 copies of materials dropped by the Iniquitous Lustrator.

4) Fungi drops

Fungal Spore and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating Fungi enemies that are commonly found in Sumeru. Fortunately, there are 14 different types of mobs in the said group, so it is easy to obtain this item.

To max ascend Baizhu to level 90 and level up his talents, players will need the following amount of fungi drops:

Fungal Spores x 18 (+18 for talent)

Luminescent Pollen x 30 (+66 for talent)

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36 (+93 for talent)

There is also an option to craft a higher rarity of the spores by using three copies of the previous rarity.

5) Gold talent books

Teachings of Gold (Image via HoYoverse)

The Gold books are one of the items needed to level up Baizhu's talents. It can only be farmed on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the Taishan Mansion Domain located in Liyue.

The total number of Gold books needed to level up his talents are:

Teachings of Gold x 9

Guide to Gold x 63

Philosophies of Gold x 114

Like the previous entry, these books can also be crafted to obtain higher rarity.

6) Weekly boss material

There are rumors that Genshin Impact 3.6 will release a new region and expand the desert of Sumeru even further. It is speculated that the new map will introduce several fresh groups of enemies, including the new Trounce Domain. If the leaks are to be believed, the name of the new weekly boss is Pepo, and Baizhu will require one of the items that can be obtained by defeating it.

Furthermore, you will also need a total of 2,092,530 Mora to get Baizhu to level 90, along with an additional 4,957,500 Mora and three Crown of Insights for his talents.

