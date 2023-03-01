Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Baizhu and Kaveh gacha splash arts, abilities, and more

New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, revealing many new things that can be expected in the upcoming patch 3.6. While many fans were disappointed with the lackluster version 3.5, the fresh content leaks gave them a good reason to look forward to the next update.

Earlier this week, HoYoverse also announced that two new characters will be released in the upcoming update—Baizhu and Kaveh. To no one's surprise, the leakers have also revealed their kit.

This article will look at their abilities and other relevant information leaked so far. It should be noted that Genshin Impact is yet to confirm any of the following information and, therefore, are subject to change.

New Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu and Kaveh's splash arts, among other things

1) Splash arts

Baizhu's and Kaveh's splash arts were some of the first recently leaked, essentially their gacha summoning visuals. The latter has a simple design as he appears to be standing in the middle of a platform or a box with green lines.

Meanwhile, Baizhu's potential splash art features a beautiful illustration of the tall mountains and clouds of Liyue. It is safe to say that this is one of the best summoning visuals in Genshin Impact.

2) Idle animation

Kaveh's idle animation tells what kind of character he is. In the first animation, he seems to have forgotten to carry an important item, and in the second one, he can be seen summoning an unknown gadget and proceeding to tinker with it.

Baizhu, on the other hand, can be seen petting his snake, Changsheng, in his idle animation.

3) Namecards

The leaks also revealed their respective name cards. The name card is similar to a token of friendship and bond with the characters in Genshin Impact and can only be obtained by reaching Friendship Level 10.

On a side note, the friendship level of a character can be increased by gaining Companionship EXP by completing quests, domains, daily commissions, and more.

4) Baizhu's kit

Based on the leaks, Baizhu's kit mainly focuses on healing and dealing a small amount of Dendro AoE damage from his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. This could make him the second Dendro healer in the game, giving Genshin Impact players more options.

Interestingly, Baizhu's third passive, i.e., Herbal Nourishment, can also trigger healing when an active character interacts with certain collectible items. Meanwhile, it seems that unlocking his constellation might also make him suitable for a support or sub-DPS role.

5) Kaveh's kit

Many old Genshin Impact leaks suggested that Kaveh would be a support unit and buff Alhaitham's damage. However, based on the new information, it appears that the former might be a strong and selfish main Dendro DPS character instead.

As per the leaks, it looks like his Elemental Burst creates a small field that deals Dendro DMG, increases Kaveh's AoE, and infuses his Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks with Dendro.

Additionally, his first passive, i.e., Creator's Undertaking, heals on the basis of his EM when hit by a Dendro Core, making him self-sustainable.

6) New 5-star weapon

Based on the leaks, it can be seen that this new potential weapon is from the Primordial Jade Series of Liyue. So, it can be assumed that it will likely be Baizhu's signature weapon. The weapon provides a huge amount of HP% from its stats and increases the Elemental DMG of its wielder based on its HP.

7) Two new artifact sets

This Genshin Impact leak shows two new potential artifact sets that could be released in the upcoming update. One is called the Nymph's Dream, which is made for Hydro DPS units such as Childe, aka Tartaglia.

The other set is Dewflower's Glow, which appears to provide a 20% HP bonus from its 2-piece set. Meanwhile, its 4-piece effect significantly increases the equipping character's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG and may become Yelan's new best artifact option.

