New Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have revealed some interesting information about the content related to the upcoming update. The developers have already confirmed that Kaveh and Baizhu will be playable soon. If that wasn't enough to excite fans about the next patch, the leaks show that a brand new region may be released in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, which might introduce new mechanisms and enemies.

This article will briefly examine everything that has been leaked and could be released in the upcoming version.

Note: HoYoverse has not confirmed anything, and all the information provided is subject to change.

A new region and tree rewards could be released in Genshin Impact 3.6, as per leaks

1) Desert map expansion

Currently, Sumeru is the largest nation in Teyvat that travelers in Genshin Impact can explore. So far, the developers have expanded the map of the Land of Wisdom twice, and it does not look like they will stop anytime soon.

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a new region will likely be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update, which means more chests and challenges for fans. The new map is roughly the same size as the Desert of Hadramaveth, released in version 3.4.

Another leaker shared a few snapshots of trees and underground locations from the supposed new map. It can be assumed that the new version may release a series of new World Quests.

2) New tree offering system and mechanism

As previously noted, the region will likely have a new quest series and trees. A post by u/SevereDevotion reveals that these Trees will also have an offering system that can be unlocked after completing a quest.

This is similar to the Lumenstone Adjuvant offering in the Underground Chasm, and fans should be able to obtain rewards by offering an in-game currency.

3) Gadget

Mero @merlin_impact New Gadget/Mount

You can control it as some sort of drone to solve puzzles New Gadget/MountYou can control it as some sort of drone to solve puzzles https://t.co/dc8x0M8R9e

The new Sumeru region might also introduce a new game mechanism based on the leaks. Although it is unclear what kind of challenge this is, the fans will get a new gadget to help them solve the puzzles.

4) Namecards

The developers add a series of new Achievements whenever a new region is released in the game. Players can earn a ton of Primogems and a unique name card by completing them, and it appears that the new update will add three new name cards.

Based on the illustrations on these cards, it can be assumed that one is for completing all the achievements in the new region, and another could be from the tree offering system.

The final name card has the icon of the Tree of Dreams, so perhaps the new update will finally remove the level cap restriction and allow players to receive all the rewards.

5) New weekly boss

Genshin Impact 3.6 may add a new Trounce Domain. Based on the leaks, the new boss looks like a giant bug called Apep. Other data suggest that Baizhu and Kaveh will require item drops from the new weekly boss to increase their talent levels.

6) New overworld boss

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_



#原神 #Genshin Iniquitous Lustrator - A creature of the Abyss Order that can manipulate multiple elements at once and use shields of the corresponding elements to defend against damage. Iniquitous Lustrator - A creature of the Abyss Order that can manipulate multiple elements at once and use shields of the corresponding elements to defend against damage. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/FYKxUpEVn3

Fans can also expect a new overworld boss called Iniquitous Lustrator from the Abyss Order. He appears to be a rather annoying enemy, as the leaks suggest that he can use multiple elements simultaneously and deploy a shield to protect himself.

7) New types of Consecrated Beasts and Hilichurls

Currently, there are three different types of Consecrated Beasts in Genshin Impact. As per the leaks, the upcoming update might release two new types - Consecrated Horned Crocodile and Consecrated Fanged Beast.

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_



#原神 #Genshin Anemo Hilichurl Ranger - A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Anemo to a certain degree. In battle, such hilichurls will enter a hovering state with the aid of Anemo Slimes. Attack these Anemo Slimes to shoot the Rangers down. Anemo Hilichurl Ranger - A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Anemo to a certain degree. In battle, such hilichurls will enter a hovering state with the aid of Anemo Slimes. Attack these Anemo Slimes to shoot the Rangers down.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/N6lW3NHRAC

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_



#原神 #Genshin Hydro Hilichurl Ranger - A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Hydro to a certain degree. Such hilichurls will use Hydro Slimes in battle to launch Mist Bubbles. Burst these Hydro Slimes to cause their effects to rebound on the Rangers. Hydro Hilichurl Ranger - A mysterious hilichurl warrior that can manipulate Hydro to a certain degree. Such hilichurls will use Hydro Slimes in battle to launch Mist Bubbles. Burst these Hydro Slimes to cause their effects to rebound on the Rangers.#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/mIYExSCWMI

Additionally, two new kinds of mobs exist in the Hilichurl family - Anemo Hilichurl Ranger and Hydro Hilichurl Ranger. The former can hover in the air using an Anemo Slime, while the latter controls Hydro Slimes during battle.

