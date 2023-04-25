Genshin Impact Hydro Archon leaks: Gravity-related skills and more crumbs

Focalors is the current Hydro Archon and God of Justice in Genshin Impact and is expected to be released in the Fontaine update. Several new leaks have revealed her potential kit and gameplay, which seems to have sparked the interest of many players. It was initially speculated that she would be released as a Healer unit with an excellent Hydro application, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Based on past precedence, it is safe to assume that Focalors will likely be a powerful unit like other Archons, especially because she has the power of Hydro, arguably the strongest element in the game. This Genshin Impact article will cover everything relevant that has been leaked concerning her potential kit.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Focalors has gravity related skills and can buff party members

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Focalors' abilities might be related to gravity. It seems that upon casting her Elemental Burst, she will create a domain, which one might compare to Nahida's Shrine of Maya. When the on-field unit is inside this, the entire party will be exposed to the "gravitational pressure," which will constantly drain their HP.

Additionally, in exchange for depleting HP from her allies, Focalors will provide massive buffs to all her party members to increase the overall damage. The active unit will likely also have its resistance to interruption increased. The leaks also revealed that the HP draining effect is similar to Corrosion from Rifthounds, and even having high health may not be safe.

Seemingly, even units with large health bars might die if they are not healed regularly, making healer units like Kokomi even more valuable. Interestingly, the leaker also stated that Zhongli and Kuki Shinobu might not be the best teammates for the Hydro Archon, and Focalors' skills complement Baizhu's kit perfectly.

Another leaker shared similar information about Focalors' kit, revealing that her skills are related to HP and can provide massive damage buffs to the party. While the Genshin Impact leaks did not provide much detail, it should be safe to assume they are reliable since most of the details match.

The game's developers are yet to confirm Focalors' release date, but it is speculated that she will likely be released in one of the early Fontaine patches.

