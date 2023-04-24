Genshin Impact Hydro Archon leaks reveal Focalors' skills and effects

A recent Genshin Impact leak revealed one of Focalors' potential skills and its effects. Interestingly, most within the community believed that she would be a healer, but based on the new information, that doesn't seem to be the case. For those unaware, she is the current Hydro Archon and the ruler of Fontaine in the game.

The leaks also revealed that Focalors could be a damage buffer, making her a support unit. Based on past precedence, every Archon has proved to be a powerful character, and luckily the God of Justice is a Hydro Archon. For this reason, many speculate she will likely be strong and could become the best Hydro unit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Focalors' potential skill and its effect

Focalors' skill is HP related as per leaks (Image via Hutaolover77)

Based on a leak by Uncle YC, Focalors' kit is related to HP and can also increase the DMG through one of her skills. While the leaker did not clarify how her ability is related to HP or how her damage buff works, the information is believed to be reliable.

Interestingly, another leak soon surfaced online, providing a few more details about Hydro Archon's supposed ability. It is speculated that her Elemental Burst will likely create a field, and when the active character is inside this field, their HP will gradually deplete. In exchange for their health, they will receive a massive buff, which will increase their overall damage.

Many within the community have been speculating that if the God of Justice is ever released, then she will most likely be a healer like Kokomi and Barbara. However, based on the latest leak, it seems Focalors' kit works exactly the opposite of what was previously believed.

If the leaks are true, then Genshin Impact players might always need to keep a healer in the team every time they use Hydro Archon.

Thinking back, Focalors would not be the first character to consume their own or an ally's HP whenever she uses her skill. Kuki Shibonu's Elemental Skill creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of her HP. Similarly, Xiao loses HP over time whenever he uses his Elemental Burst.

The above post is an old leak that reveals Hydro Archon's potential body model from several angles. The figure also seems to be carrying a Hydro vision, which is believed to be fake, and Focalors could be faking her identity like Venti and Zhongli. While HoYoverse has not confirmed her release date, it is speculated that she will likely be released between Genshin Impact version 4.2 and version 4.4.

