Who is Focalors in Genshin Impact? Current leaks may have revealed Hydro Archon’s design

Focalors is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact and has supposedly been revealed in a major flood of leaks. As far as official information goes, it's known that the character is not an original member of The Seven Archons and that she "lives for the spectacle of the courtroom."

This God of Justice doesn't have much else officially revealed about her, apart from the fact that she can influence any trial's final verdict in Fontaine. The rest of the relevant information comes from leaks, which are rumored to feature her character design.

Note: There is a good chance that these leaks showcase a character different from Focalors. However, some leakers are confident that the following photos feature the Hydro Archon.

Genshin Impact fans speculate that this is Focalors

The first leak to cover here shows several different images of the supposed Hydro Archon. It's worth noting that no data confirms that this character is Focalors. Soutine is another character that some players associate with the pictures, but certain pieces of unofficial information seem to bolster the Focalors theory. For example, the following Reddit post came from one of the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit's moderators.

According to this post, there is no 100% guarantee that the character shown in the tweet above is the Hydro Archon, yet one credible leaker has claimed it to be the case.

One common point of speculation is that Focalors' eyes clearly have a teardrop pattern. Other Archons like Zhongli and Nahida have unique pupils. In Zhongli's case, they look like crystals. In Nahida's situation, they resemble a four-leafed flower. Since both characters in this instance have eyes that are associated with their elements, it's logical to assume that Focalors' would be no different.

However, not all Archons follow the same pattern, as Venti and Raiden Shogun's pupils are much more generic by comparison.

A leak by hxg (Image via r/GenshinImpactLeaks)

Uncle Gandhi (also known as hxg) has claimed that the Hydro Archon has the following traits in Genshin Impact:

White hair

Short hair

Leg ring

Pants with exposed legs

Teen female body type

Most of these traits can be seen in the following image.

The main discrepancy between this image and the bulleted list provided earlier is that she has long hair in the picture. Yet, it does look short on the front. Similarly, the leggings are a bit too short to be called "pants," but the character's legs are definitely exposed in the image. She also wears what looks like 'leg rings' on both legs.

It would be strange if this character isn't the Hydro Archon since she shares traits with the figure described in the NGA text leak by hxg. Usually, playable entities would only have lookalikes if they were related to somebody else, like Ei and Makoto.

There is no hard data to confirm that the character in the image is Focalors. Many Genshin Impact fans speculate that it is, with numerous fanart popping up referencing her by that name since her unofficial reveal.

Travelers will just have to wait until more Genshin Impact leaks either confirm or invalidate this character as the long-anticipated Focalors. Fontaine won't be in the game for several updates, meaning that there is no timeframe regarding any estimated reveal for this hyped Archon.

