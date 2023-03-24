5 reasons to save Primogems for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character from Liyue who will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Rumor is that he will be a 5-star unit and will receive his own signature weapon. He is speculated to be both a healer and a shielder, which is huge and can improve a lot of teams that focus on Dendro reactions. Many Genshin Impact players are still wondering if they should pull for Baizhu and if he is worth their Primogems.

His abilities have already been leaked and although they have not yet been officially confirmed, they come from a reliable source. This article will list some reasons why Baizhu is a good pull and will make all the Dendro teams even stronger.

5 reasons why you should pull Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Shield utility

Baizhu can deploy a shield from his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above comes from leaks that revealed Baizhu's potential skills and abilities. It seems his Elemental Burst is called Healing Holism and deploys a Seamless Shield every two seconds. Additionally, he will deal Dendro DMG from his coordinated attacks.

In many Dendro reaction-based compositions, such as the Bloom and Hyperbloom teams, most players struggle to keep their units alive since the Dendro cores can inflict damage to the active character as well. So having Baizhu in the party will be beneficial since he will be able to shield and heal the party as well as trigger Dendro reactions.

2) Partywide healing

Baizhu can heal using his Elemental Skill (Image via Mero)

As seen in the previous entry, Baizhu can deploy a shield and heal his party members using his Elemental Burst. However, he can provide even more healing from his Elemental Skill - Universal Diagnosis.

The above Genshin Impact leak showcases his skill at level nine, which generates 16.32% of his Max HP plus 1880, which is even higher than Kokomi's at level nine, who only generates 7.48% of her Max HP plus 861.59. It seems he could essentially be a better healer than the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island.

3) Dendro application from his coordinated attacks

As per Genshin Impact leaks from Mero, it is believed that Baizhu can execute coordinated attacks from his Elemental Burst similar to Yelan, allowing him to apply Dendro faster and trigger reactions.

4) Baizhu is F2P friendly

Prototype Amber is a great option for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is expected to be released as a Catalyst unit and Genshin Impact leaks have so far revealed that his kit heavily relies on his Max HP. Fortunately, he can use one of the most easily accessible weapons in the game.

The Prototype Amber provides 41.3% HP from its secondary stats, which is huge and beneficial for Baizhu. Furthermore, the passive effects of the weapon at refinement one are:

"Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration."

Both the sub-stat and passive of Prototype Amber heavily favor Baizhu's kit. Players can obtain this weapon by forging it as long as they have the Northlander Bow Billet.

5) Dendro resonance for Nahida, Alhaitham, and Tighnari teams

Elemental Resonance in Genshin Impact can be achieved by carrying two characters of the same element in the same party. That said, the double Dendro Resonance is called Sprawling Greenery and its bonus effects are:

"Elemental Mastery increased by 50. After triggering Burning, Quicken, or Bloom reactions, all nearby party members gain 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. After triggering Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, all nearby party members gain 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s. The durations of the aforementioned effects will be counted independently."

Considering that Dendro reactions require a lot of Elemental Mastery to deal high DPS, having someone like Baizhu can help a lot in teams with Nahida, Alhaitham, and Tighnari. His presence will allow Genshin Impact players to use units like Zhongli in other teams.

