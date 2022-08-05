New Catalyze and Quicken reactions in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.0 update will introduce the Dendro element into the combat system. This new addition looks exciting and can potentially make some significant changes to the meta with all these new Elemental reactions that players will have to learn again.

A total of three main reactions and four sub-reactions will be added in-game, which honestly can be a handful to get used to. The article will focus primarily focus on Catalyze reactions, formerly known as Intensified or Quicken reactions in the early leaks.

Genshin Impact: Complete guide for Catalyze reactions and their sub-reactions

The upcoming patch 3.0 update will introduce the Dendro element and its three main elemental reactions - Bloom, Burning, and Catalyze.

Genshin Impact fans can watch the above video showcasing how Catalyze reactions work. Catalyze is one of the three primary elemental reactions caused using the new Dendro element.

Catalyze reactions can be caused when Dendro and Electro elements react. Catalyze is one of the two (the first being Superconduct) debuff-based reactions in Genshin Impact.

Catalyze has two sub-reactions, Spread and Aggravate, which can only be caused when the enemy has already been debuffed from the Catalyze. When the Electro element is applied to the debuffed enemy, an Aggravate reaction is generated, which allows dealing more Electro damage.

Similarly, when the Dendro element is applied to the debuffed enemy from Catalyze, then players can cause a Spread reaction which deals more Dendro damage.

Just like every other element, Genshin Impact will also add a Dendro resonance, providing additional passive buffs when two or more Dendro characters are in the same party. Here is a summary of Dendro's resonance effects:

Elemental Mastery increased by 50

Nearby party members gain 30 EM for 6 seconds when Bloom / Burning / Catalyze reactions are triggered.

Nearby party members gain 20 EM for 6 seconds when Aggravate / Spread / Hyperbloom / Burgeon reactions are triggered.

There is no doubt that the effects above are huge for Dendro reactions, especially Catalyze reactions, since their damage increases based on Elemental Mastery. Hence, characters such as Kuki Shinobu and Fischl will rise in usage once these new reactions are launched in patch 3.0.

The Electro element has been lackluster most of its time in the game due to a weak damage multiplier compared to Melt or Vaporize. However, the new Catalyze reaction with its sub-reactions has the potential to make Dendro and Electro team compositions very powerful in Genshin Impact.

Overall, there is no doubt that players will find all these new elemental reactions quite confusing at the beginning since there is so much to learn, but with time they will get used to it.

It is worth mentioning that all the names used in the articles are still subject to change. It is possible that the final release might alter some names for these reactions.

