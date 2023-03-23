Genshin Impact 3.6 countdown and leaked banner schedule

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update is less than three weeks away and is expected to be released on April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). The next patch will release two new Dendro characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, who were announced a few days before Dehya's debut.

Based on reliable leaks, it's speculated that Genshin Impact will release a new Sumeru region in v3.6 and will bring back some of the most popular characters, such as Ganyu and Nahida.

This article will feature all of the expected banners in the upcoming update as well as a countdown that will indicate the time left until their release. Players must note that the rerun banner information is based on leaks and speculations, and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6 to release a new Sumeru region, as per leaks

Assuming the current schedule of the game continues as planned, the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update is speculated to go live on April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). As usual, the developers will conduct a short maintenance period across all servers simultaneously before the new patch is released, which generally lasts for about five hours. The new 3.6 version will be available across all Genshin Impact servers as soon as the maintenance concludes.

Here's a countdown that shows the time left until fans can enjoy the new update:

Additionally, the above countdown indicates the time left until the phase one banners of the upcoming update, which will be released across all servers at the same time.

Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to release two brand new Dendro characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. Although HoYoverse is yet to officially reveal their rarities and weapon types, it's expected that the former will be a 5-star Catalyst unit and the latter will be a 4-star Claymore user.

The developers are yet to announce the rerun banners for the next Genshin Impact update. Fortunately, there have been leaks surfacing online that have revealed a ton of exciting news about the gacha game's upcoming content.

Based on the information provided by HL, Nahida and Nilou are speculated to be in the first phase of version 3.6, which will last for three weeks. Meanwhile, Baizhu and Ganyu are expected to feature in the phase two banners.

Furthermore, it seems that the new 4-star unit, Kaveh, will also be in the latter half of the upcoming update. The leaker did mention that the order hasn't been confirmed yet, so it's certainly subject to change.

HoYoverse will conduct a Special Program that's expected to be livestreamed on or around March 31, 2023. The developers will most likely reveal plenty of other content that will be released in the same patch. Based on older leaks, it's speculated that a new Sumeru region will likely be unlocked in the upcoming update of the game.

