Genshin Impact will soon release Baizhu in its upcoming version 3.6 update, and he is expected to be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst unit. The developers are yet to officially announce the materials that he will require for his ascension and talent.

However, recent leaks from the beta version revealed all the items needed to level up Baizhu, and luckily some of them can be farmed in v3.5.

This article will list all the items that players can pre-farm before he is released in Genshin Impact 3.6. It should be noted that the following information is based on leaks and is, therefore, subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Materials to farm for Baizhu before he is released

1) Nagadus Emerald

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone is a character ascension item (Image via HoYoverse)

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones are elemental stones that all Dendro characters in Genshin Impact need for their ascension.

The gemstones come in four different rarities and can only be obtained by defeating the Dendro Hypostases and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

The total amount needed to max ascend Baizhu is:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragments x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunks x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

2) Violetgrass

Violetgrass is a local specialty of Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

Violetgrass is a local specialty found in Liyue. Based on the leaks, Baizhu needs 168 of them for max ascension.

A total of 209 Violietgrass spawns can be found on the map of the Land of Contracts, so you can farm the required amount at once.

There are also other ways to obtain Violetgrass in Genshin Impact. The first is planting them in the Serenitea Pot, and the other is purchasing them from various NPCs such as Herbalist Gui and Verr Goldet in Liyue and Babak in Sumeru.

3) Fungi drops

Fungi are a group of common enemies usually found in Sumeru and the Underground Mines of The Chasm, and they drop several ascension and talent level-up items, including Fungal Spores.

This item is relatively easy to farm since there are 14 different types of mobs in this enemy group.

The total number of Fungi drops needed to max ascend Baizhu and level up his talents to 10 is:

Fungal Spores x 18 (+18 for talent)

Luminescent Pollen x 30 (+66 for talent)

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36 (+93 for talent)

You can also opt to craft a higher rarity of Fungal Spores by using three copies of the previous rarity.

4) Gold talent books

Teachings of Gold is a talent level-up item (Image via HoYoverse)

If the leaks are accurate, Baizhu will need the Gold books to level up all three of his talents. This item can only be farmed in the Taishan Mansion Domain located in Liyue on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The total number of Gold books needed to level up his talents are:

Teachings of Gold x 9

Guide to Gold x 63

Philosophies of Gold x 114

Similar to the previous item, you can craft this talent level-up material and obtain its higher rarity.

As you may have already noticed, there are two items that are not on the list, and they are the overworld boss and the weekly domain items.

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, it is speculated that the upcoming update will release a new region in Sumeru, which will introduce a couple of new enemies, including the new Trounce Domain.

Leakers believe that Baizhu will need some of the materials that can be obtained by defeating them.

Furthermore, you will also need a total of 2,092,530 Mora to max ascend Baizhu and get him to level 90, and an additional 4,957,500 Mora along with three Crown of Insights to get his skills to level 10.

