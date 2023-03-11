Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream: Expected date, time, and announcements

Genshin Impact players are eagerly awaiting the release of the 3.6 update and the arrival of Kaveh and Baizhu as playable characters. The upcoming 3.6 Special Program promises to deliver exciting announcements about what's to come.

HoYoverse officials are yet to officially announce a launch date for the version 3.6 update. Based on previous updates, the upcoming patch is expected to launch sometime in early April. In the meantime, several leaks about new characters, regions, and events have been circulating within the Genshin Impact community. The 3.6 livestream will potentially confirm whether these leaks are correct or not. Here's everything that players need to know about the 3.6 livestream.

Expected date and time for Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

Baizhu will debut in Patch 3.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials will most likely continue to follow their standard six-week cycle for patch updates. Considering that there will be no delays, one can expect Genshin Impact to launch its version 3.6 update on April 12, 2023. Previous livestreams have historically taken place 10 to 12 days before the new version update.

As a result, players can expect the livestream to take place on the following dates:

31 March, 2023

1 April, 2023

2 April, 2023

Given that most livestreams generally begin on Fridays, the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program will most likely begin on March 31, 2023 at 7:00 am (UTC-5). Fans should be able to watch the livestream premiere on Twitch at 7:00 am (UTC-5), which will later be broadcast again on the same day at 8:00 am (UTC-5).

Expected announcements in 3.6 livestream

Here are a few announcements that fans can expect in the 3.6 Special Program:

New Characters and Weapon (Baizhu and Kaveh)

New Quests and Hangout (Nahida and Layla)

New Artifacts (Nymphs Dream and Dewflower's Glow)

New Events (Free Candace)

New Genius Invokation TCG Cards (Itto, Tighnari, and Ayato)

New Desert Expansion: Desert of Panjvahe

HoYoverse has officially introduced Baizhu and Kaveh in their recent drip marketing posts. Following previous patterns, fans can expect these playable characters to debut in 3.6 banners. Both of these characters have Dendro visions, but take on different roles in team compositions.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed two new artifact sets - Nymph's Dream and Dewflower's Glow. The former provides Hydro DMG bonuses, with active characters gaining stacks upon hitting enemies. Each stack gained will provide additional buffs to ATK and Hydro DMG.

Dewflower's Glow, on the other hand, provides HP%, with active characters receiving buffs to their Elemental Skill and Burst DMG. Receiving damage from opponents will increase this basic effect by 80% for eight seconds. A total of five stacks can be gained even when the character is off-field.

Genshin Impact fans can expect officials to talk about the new character cards that will be added to Genius Invokation TCG in the patch 3.6 update. Based on recent leaks, the following characters will be added:

Ayato

Itto

Tighnari

Alongside their character cards, fans can also expect new action and talent cards to be added as well.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to be a major update. Fans are advised to watch the upcoming livestream to get official information about the latest content. Additionally, the livestream will reveal three redeem codes that will grant free Primogems and other rewards.

Poll : 0 votes