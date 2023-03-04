Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New region map, Kaveh and Baizhu gameplay, and new weapon stats

With the recent influx of Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks on social media, fans have become very excited for the upcoming patch. A ton of new information has been revealed in the leaks, including the expansion of the Sumeru region and the introduction of new puzzles and mechanisms.

Baizhu and Kaveh are confirmed to debut in the upcoming 3.6 banners. Leaked footage showcasing their abilities has also reached players. Any 5-star character's debut will be incomplete without their signature weapon. Hence, the new 3.6 weapon banner will also feature a new 5-star Catalyst called Jadefall Splendor, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

That said, the leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, and everything is subject to change till the actual release.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal new desert region and more

Patch 3.6 leaks from @memetrollsXD on Twitter have confirmed that Sumeru's desert will receive its third expansion in Genshin Impact. The new region will be added to the northwest side of the Desert of Hadramaveth and be similar in size. Reliable sources have shared site names and various other aspects of the region. Here is a quick summary:

Teleport Waypoints x 10

Statue of the Seven x 2

Normal Domain x 3

New Artifact Domain

New Offering System

Another leaker shared a few screenshots of trees and underground locations from the rumored new map.

It is safe to say that the new region will bring tons of new puzzles to solve and treasure chests to discover. Developers may also add new World Quests that will help fans explore the expanded desert area.

Leaked gameplay showcase Baizhu and Kaveh's abilities

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from reliable community member @memetrollsXD contain important information about Baizhu and Kaveh, including leaked gameplay footage.

Kaveh, the upcoming 4-star, is a Dendro Claymore user with abilities that are perfect for Sub-DPS or DPS roles.

The leaked gameplay footage features Kaveh in-game, including his abilities and idle animations. He has two idle animations, one where he seems to be building something using Mehrak's hologram technology and another where he is looking for his house keys.

His Elemental Skill allows him to scan the surrounding area for AoE (area of effect) Dendro DMG. It will also scan all Dendro Cores within its AoE and cause them to rupture immediately.

When he casts his Elemental Burst, Kaveh creates a cubic scanned space that deals AoE Dendro DMG to all opponents within it. He will also be granted enhanced combat abilities for a set period of time.

Above you will find Baizhu's first in-game look. Baizhu has two idle animations in Genshin Impact:

Petting his companion Changsheng

Extracting essence from a herbal flower

As for his abilities, Baizhu's Elemental Skill and Burst can both deal damage and heal allies. When he casts his Elemental Skill, he releases a sprite that will deal three attacks before healing all party members. His Burst, on the other hand, will create shields and heal active characters.

Genshin Impact 3.6 weapon banner to feature Baizhu's signature weapon

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have shared a new 5-star weapon, rumored to be Baizhu's signature Catalyst. Jadefall's Splendor will be a 5-star Catalyst with HP% as secondary stats. The leaked picture of the Catalyst indicates that it belongs to Liyue's Primordial Jade series. When fully ascended to level 90, the 5-star Catalyst will provide 608 Base ATK and 49.6% as HP% substats.

Jadefall's Splendor has weapon passive called Protectors' Virtue. The passive effects can increase Elemental DMG Bonus and generate additional energy particles. These can also be activated when the character equipped with the weapon is not on the field.

