Genshin Impact Ascension materials list for Kaveh: Talent books and boss materials details

Genshin Impact 3.6 will feature Kaveh's debut in the upcoming Event Wish banners. Boasting a fairly unique kit, he will be the next 4-star character from the region of Sumeru with Dendro vision.

Recent leaks have revealed his ascension and talent materials, which lets interested fans start pre-farming for him in Genshin Impact. The following article will outline all of the information that players need to collect all of the resources for Kaveh. It should be noted that some of the items cannot be farmed since they will only be introduced in the upcoming update. Although the resource list is subject to change, these leaks are generally accurate with their information.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Pre-farm these materials for Kaveh's Ascension and Talent Levels

Dendro Hypostasis

Dendro Hypostasis will drop several materials that are needed for Kaveh's ascension (Image via HoYoverse)

Possessing a Dendro vision, Kaveh will need a large amount of Nagadus Emerald for his ascension in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, he will also require 46 Quelled Creepers, a material that's only dropped by Dendro Hypostasis.

Here are all of the relevant ascension materials that you can collect from this boss:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 3

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

Quelled Creeper x 46

Mourning Flowers (to be released in patch 3.6)

Based on the leaks, Kaveh will need 168 Mourning Flowers when it comes to his Local Specialty requirements. Unfortunately, fans cannot pre-farm this material at the moment. This is a new item that will be introduced in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

The flower's unique crimson color will make it easier for players to locate and harvest it after its release. In the meantime, fans can focus on gathering other resources that are currently available.

Ingenuity Talent Books

Farm these from Sumeru Talent Domains (Image via HoYoverse)

In terms of talent materials, Kaveh will need plenty of Ingenuity Talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain in Sumeru. Here's a list of talent books that fans can farm for Kaveh:

Teaching of Ingenuity x 9

Guide to Ingenuity x 63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 114

Collecting this amount will allow players to level up Kaveh's talents. To fully max out his talent levels, fans will also require three Crowns of Insight.

Fungi Common Drop Materials

Genshin Impact players will have to farm tons of fungi for Kaveh, which are abundantly found all across Sumeru. These enemy types drop common materials that are needed for Kaveh's ascension and talent level materials. Fortunately, fungi travel in groups, which makes it easy to collect lots of resources from them.

Using the Adventurer Handbook is an easy way to track the spawn locations of most of the fungi. However, this guide will only show a handful of spawn locations in Sumeru. Those who want to farm a lot more or all of the fungi that spawn in Sumeru can refer to Genshin Impact's official interactive map or refer to the video embedded above.

New Weekly Boss drop for Talent levels

Lastly, Kaveh will need drop materials from an upcoming new weekly boss, Apep, which will be added along with the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Fans will need to collect 18 boss materials from Apep if they want to max out all of Kaveh's talents at level 10. Considering that weekly boss drops can only be claimed once a week, players will have to prioritize which talents to level up first.

