Genshin Impact Kaveh leaks: Idle animations, elemental skill, burst, namecard and more

Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing posts have confirmed Kaveh's debut in the upcoming patch 3.6 update. Kaveh is rumored to be a 4-star character and will use Claymore weapons.

Latest leaks from reliable sources have brought information about the prodigy architect. Here is a quick rundown:

Idle animations

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Namecard

and many more

Currently, sources only have footage of his idle animation and kit on paper. Fans will have to wait a few more days to get any showcase footage of Kaveh revealing all his abilities. Here is everything the new Genshin Impact leaks have to show about Kaveh.

Genshin Impact 3.6: New leaks reveal Kaveh's idle animation, abilities, and more

Sources have leaked two different idle animations for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. Both are quite different from one another and truly showcase his personality.

In the first animation, fans can see Kaveh using his suitcase and tinkering with something that cannot be seen by players. The suitcase seems to be some lost ancient technology. Speculations suggest it could also be a more advanced version of Benben that many fans may have already met through quests.

While the first animation is all futuristic and sci-fi, the second animation brings out the cute side of Kaveh. In this idle animation, he seems to be searching for his house keys. As it happens, Kaveh's roommate, Alhaitham, also has an idle animation related to keys. This is not merely a coincidence but rather a deliberate attempt by developers to create unique matching animations between roommates.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal Kaveh's Elemental Skill and Burst

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have debunked many old rumors about Kaveh and his kit. His newly revealed kit has revealed the following:

Elemental skill can deal AoE Dendro damage. It also scans all the nearby Dendro cores and ruptures them.

Elemental burst creates a unique space to increase Kaveh's attacks and convert them into Dendro damage. It also increases his resistance to interruption. All Dendro cores created inside this burst will additional damage.

Additionally, Kaveh has some unique ascension passive that provides him self-healing abilities and increases his elemental mastery. Using him to craft furniture and other items in Serenitea Pot will refund 100% of the materials.

Kaveh's leaked namecard & splash art

Sources have also leaked Kaveh's namecard that fans can obtain after maxing out his friendship level to 10. In Genshin Impact, a name card is similar to a token of friendship and bond with the characters.

A character's friendship level can be raised by accumulating Companionship EXP through the completion of quests, domains, daily commissions, and other activities.

Lastly, leaks have revealed the splash card that will appear when Genshin Impact fans obtain him during their gacha summons. Fans might have mixed feelings about the leaked splash art with all the green geometrical shapes.

However, as someone considered a prodigy for his architectural skills, there is no doubt that it suits him and his personality.

Overall, Kaveh will be one of the main highlights of the new patch 3.6 update. Many fans are excited about his debut and cannot wait to get him on their accounts.

