Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes: New characters, enemies, weapons, events, and changes

HoYoverse has already released a preview of what Travelers can expect from Genshin Impact 3.5. Their patch notes are quite detailed, so this article will provide a useful summary of those topics. Such information includes the following subjects:

Maintenance

Compensation

New characters

New Hangout Event

New enemies

New quests

Planned Character Event Wishes

New Equipment

Adjustments & Optimizations

A few short sections will be combined when applicable. Let's start with the events that weren't highlighted too much in the patch notes but were featured in separate HoYoLAB articles.

Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

Below are the details of the Version 3.5 update "Windblume's Breath" and the update compensation.



See more details here>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update DetailsDear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.5 update "Windblume's Breath" and the update compensation.See more details here>> hoyo.link/a9BNCBAd "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update DetailsDear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 3.5 update "Windblume's Breath" and the update compensation.See more details here>> hoyo.link/a9BNCBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/erBe1rp7NB

Here are the events and their announced dates for Genshin Impact 3.5:

Windblume's Breath: March 3 - March 20, 2023

March 3 - March 20, 2023 Vibro-Crystal Verification: March 14 - March 27, 2023

March 14 - March 27, 2023 Heated Battle Mode: The Profound Purpose of Practice: March 11 - March 20, 2023

Windblume's Breath is the main event of this Version Update, and it will feature some useful rewards, such as:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)

There will also be new Genius Invokation TCG cards, which include:

Kokomi

Tamanooya's Casket

Eula

Wellspring of War-Lust

Kujou Sara

Sin of Pride

General's Ancient Helm

Ornate Kabuto

The rest of this article's content comes from the Update Notice and official patch notes.

Maintenance and compensation

Official artwork for Windblume's Breath (Image via HoYoverse)

Maintenance will start at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and should end around 11 am (UTC+8) on the same day. The game will be unplayable during this time. However, players will receive a minimum of 300 free Primogems as part of Maintenance Compensation.

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to receive this reward.

New characters and equipment

The two new characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The two new characters that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.5 are:

Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)

Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm)

Dehya will be in the first phase of Event Wishes, while Mika will be in the second phase. The new weapons are:

Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore)

Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)

Beacon of the Reed Sea will be on the first weapon banner, whereas Mailed Flower can be obtained for free from the Windblume's Breath event.

New Hangout Event

Faruzan will have a new Hangout Event in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Faruzan will have a new Hangout Event available at the start of Genshin Impact 3.5. The requirements are:

Be Adventure Rank 40 or higher

Have already completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

Have already completed the Tighnari Story Quest

Travelers will need a Story Key to access this Hangout Event.

New enemies

The two new enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

The two new enemies to be introduced in this update are:

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall

Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax

Not much was revealed about these two foes past the fact that they are connected to The Abyss. Here is what is known about them from the official patch notes:

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall: Its attacks could decrease the player's Stamina

Its attacks could decrease the player's Stamina Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax: It becomes stronger if it hits the shielded character at the cost of its own HP.

Similar enemies already exist in this game.

New quests

Dainsleif will be in Caribert (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Archon Quest is known as Caribert and will be available as soon as the new Version Update goes live. Travelers must meet the following requirements to do so:

Be Adventure Rank 35 or higher

Have already completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

There is also a new Story Quest for Dehya, which will also be available at the start of Genshin Impact 3.5. It has the same quest requirements shown above but also requires players to be Adventure Rank 40 or higher to attempt it.

Event Wishes

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 will feature the following Event Wishes:

Dehya + Barbara + Bennett + Collei

Cyno + Barbara + Bennett + Collei

Beacon of the Reed Sea + Staff of the Scarlet Sands + The Alley Flash + Alley Hunter + Sacrificial Greatsword + Dragon's Bane + Eye of Perception

All that's revealed about the second phase of this update is that Ayaka and Shenhe will be on the character banners.

Adjustments and optimizations in Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance PreviewUpdate maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/e26LCBAd "Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance PreviewUpdate maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/e26LCBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/dQ8u1fbAw9

Like every other update, Genshin Impact 3.5 will have various adjustments and optimizations. Notable ones include:

An Intertwined Fate for every completed Archon Quest can be collected in the Guide section of the Adventurer Handbook.

Travelers can now hold and scroll to select multiple Artifacts and Weapons to consume or destroy.

Mobile players can touch certain areas to adjust the viewing angle should the interaction key be unavailable.

Optimized sound for Korean, English, and Japanese voice lines and other audio.

Optimized visual performance for some scenes.

"Talent Level-Up Material" is now "Character Talent Material."

That's it for the important changes in Genshin Impact 3.5. There are also other minor new additions, like namecards and recipes for the latest playable characters, Spiral Abyss changes, and some PCs. HoYoverse is expected to reveal more about the new content related to the event once its release date draws near.

Hopefully, these Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes taught the Traveler something new about what they can look forward to in the latest update.

Poll : Are you excited to explore the new content in Genshin Impact 3.5? Yes No 0 votes