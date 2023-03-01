Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes: New characters, enemies, weapons, events, and changes

HoYoverse has already released a preview of what Travelers can expect from Genshin Impact 3.5. Their patch notes are quite detailed, so this article will provide a useful summary of those topics. Such information includes the following subjects:
- Maintenance
- Compensation
- New characters
- New Hangout Event
- New enemies
- New quests
- Planned Character Event Wishes
- New Equipment
- Adjustments & Optimizations
A few short sections will be combined when applicable. Let's start with the events that weren't highlighted too much in the patch notes but were featured in separate HoYoLAB articles.
Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes
Here are the events and their announced dates for Genshin Impact 3.5:
- Windblume's Breath: March 3 - March 20, 2023
- Vibro-Crystal Verification: March 14 - March 27, 2023
- Heated Battle Mode: The Profound Purpose of Practice: March 11 - March 20, 2023
Windblume's Breath is the main event of this Version Update, and it will feature some useful rewards, such as:
- Primogems
- Crown of Insight
- Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)
There will also be new Genius Invokation TCG cards, which include:
- Kokomi
- Tamanooya's Casket
- Eula
- Wellspring of War-Lust
- Kujou Sara
- Sin of Pride
- General's Ancient Helm
- Ornate Kabuto
The rest of this article's content comes from the Update Notice and official patch notes.
Maintenance and compensation
Maintenance will start at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and should end around 11 am (UTC+8) on the same day. The game will be unplayable during this time. However, players will receive a minimum of 300 free Primogems as part of Maintenance Compensation.
Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to receive this reward.
New characters and equipment
The two new characters that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.5 are:
- Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)
- Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm)
Dehya will be in the first phase of Event Wishes, while Mika will be in the second phase. The new weapons are:
- Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore)
- Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)
Beacon of the Reed Sea will be on the first weapon banner, whereas Mailed Flower can be obtained for free from the Windblume's Breath event.
New Hangout Event
Faruzan will have a new Hangout Event available at the start of Genshin Impact 3.5. The requirements are:
- Be Adventure Rank 40 or higher
- Have already completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises
- Have already completed the Tighnari Story Quest
Travelers will need a Story Key to access this Hangout Event.
New enemies
The two new enemies to be introduced in this update are:
- Abyss Herald: Frost Fall
- Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax
Not much was revealed about these two foes past the fact that they are connected to The Abyss. Here is what is known about them from the official patch notes:
- Abyss Herald: Frost Fall: Its attacks could decrease the player's Stamina
- Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax: It becomes stronger if it hits the shielded character at the cost of its own HP.
Similar enemies already exist in this game.
New quests
The new Archon Quest is known as Caribert and will be available as soon as the new Version Update goes live. Travelers must meet the following requirements to do so:
- Be Adventure Rank 35 or higher
- Have already completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises
There is also a new Story Quest for Dehya, which will also be available at the start of Genshin Impact 3.5. It has the same quest requirements shown above but also requires players to be Adventure Rank 40 or higher to attempt it.
Event Wishes
The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 will feature the following Event Wishes:
- Dehya + Barbara + Bennett + Collei
- Cyno + Barbara + Bennett + Collei
- Beacon of the Reed Sea + Staff of the Scarlet Sands + The Alley Flash + Alley Hunter + Sacrificial Greatsword + Dragon's Bane + Eye of Perception
All that's revealed about the second phase of this update is that Ayaka and Shenhe will be on the character banners.
Adjustments and optimizations in Genshin Impact 3.5
Like every other update, Genshin Impact 3.5 will have various adjustments and optimizations. Notable ones include:
- An Intertwined Fate for every completed Archon Quest can be collected in the Guide section of the Adventurer Handbook.
- Travelers can now hold and scroll to select multiple Artifacts and Weapons to consume or destroy.
- Mobile players can touch certain areas to adjust the viewing angle should the interaction key be unavailable.
- Optimized sound for Korean, English, and Japanese voice lines and other audio.
- Optimized visual performance for some scenes.
- "Talent Level-Up Material" is now "Character Talent Material."
That's it for the important changes in Genshin Impact 3.5. There are also other minor new additions, like namecards and recipes for the latest playable characters, Spiral Abyss changes, and some PCs. HoYoverse is expected to reveal more about the new content related to the event once its release date draws near.
Hopefully, these Genshin Impact 3.5 patch notes taught the Traveler something new about what they can look forward to in the latest update.
