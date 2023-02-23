Best ways to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.5: New Archon Quest rewards and more

Genshin Impact 3.5 will have several rewards tied to free Wishes. The most notable one is the newly improved Tour Guide feature from the Adventurer Handbook. However, players can still use old methods to get plenty of Primogems and Intertwined Fates, as they will remain relevant in the upcoming update.

This article covers both the new and old ways to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.5. It is worth noting that the forthcoming update is scheduled to launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. Much of the new content will be available by then.

How to get free Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.5 (New Archon Quest rewards and free Primogems estimation)

This was revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Special Program for the upcoming update revealed that you could get one Intertwined Fate and some other minor rewards per completed Archon Quest. This means you could potentially earn up to 22 free Intertwined Fates.

To collect them, go to the Adventurer Handbook and head to the 'Guide' section. Click on the icon that looks like a little present. You will have to collect everything from this menu manually.

This feature alone already introduces 22 free Wishes. Naturally, some Travelers might want to look at estimates regarding total Primogems for Genshin Impact 3.5.

Primogem Estimation

WFP @WangshengFP Estimated Primos count for 3.5! Credits to diamisces#0023 for making this Estimated Primos count for 3.5! Credits to diamisces#0023 for making this ❤️ https://t.co/gHW98PpbDs

Current estimations point to players receiving approximately 75 Wishes' worth of Primogems and Intertwined Fates. Keep in mind that this is solely a prediction based on expected values from leaks and how much Primogems players have gotten in past updates.

If the text is too small from the tweet (or it's taken down), here is the number of free Primogems players can expect to get in Genshin Impact 3.5:

2520 from Daily Commissions

1,200 from Spiral Abyss

100 from HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

300 from Version 3.6 Redeem Codes

600 from Genshin Impact 3.5 compensation

80 from Test Runs

55 from Achievements

60 from Dehya's Story Quest

60 from the new Archon Quest

60 from Faruzan's Hangout Event

420 from Fungus Mechanicus

420 from Spices from the West

420 from Vibro-Crystal Verification

1,000 from Windblume's Breath

100 from random Redeem Codes

100 from random web events

That's 7,495 free Primogems. The remainder of the Wishes will come from free Intertwined Fates from Paimon's Bargains and the new Tour Guide feature. Keep in mind that Blessing of the Welkin Moon users can add more Primogems and Intertwined Fates to their total.

Upcoming banners to spend free Wishes on

Official artwork for the next Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players might be curious about what they can spend their free Wishes on in Genshin Impact 3.5. Here are the phases for the character banners:

Phase I: Dehya & Cyno

Dehya & Cyno Phase II: Ayaka & Shenhe

Each character's signature weapons will also be available on their corresponding Epitome Invocation. Travelers can opt to save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates if none of the banners in the upcoming update interest them. There is no expiration date for how long they can hoard these resources.

It is worth mentioning that Dehya will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Version 3.6.

