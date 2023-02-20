Genshin Impact 3.5 Primogems calculation: How to get 100+ fates during the patch

The official release date for Genshin Impact 3.5 has been announced. The update, titled "Windblume's Breath," will launch on March 1, 2023. Travelers will return to Mondstadt City to celebrate the Windblume festival.

With all the content teased in the recent livestream, the update has the potential to grant players 100+ Intertwined Fates to summon a 5-star pull. It should be kept in mind that they will have to participate in all the content and quests in order to get this impressive number.

The article will outline all the content that will reward fans with Primogems and Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact.

Note: This is a rough estimate and the actual figures may vary upon release.

Genshin Impact: How to collect over 100+ Wishes in the upcoming 3.5 update

Patch 3.5, Windblume's Breath to drop on March 01, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 3.5 update is only a week away and will come with tons of content for players to farm Primogems with. Here is a summary of how many they can expect:

Permanent content

v3.5 Update Compensation: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Daily Commission: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 5 Intertwined Fates

5 Intertwined Fates Spiral Abyss: 1200 Primogems

1200 Primogems Dehya's Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Faruzan Hangout Event: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Archon Quest "Caribert": 60 Primogems

60 Primogems New Achievements: 55 Primogems

55 Primogems Character Test Runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-Ins: 100 Primogems

100 Primogems v3.6 Livestream Codes: 300 Primogems

Limited content

Fungus Mechanicus: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Spices from the West: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Vibro-Crystal Verification: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Windblume's Breath (Flagship Event): 1000 Primogems

1000 Primogems HoYoLAB Web Events: 100 Primogems

In the recent Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream, the officials announced a QoL (quality of life) addition in the Adventure Book. The new Tour Guide feature will reward players with one Intertwined Fate on completion of each Archon Quest for a total of 23 (including the upcoming 3.5 Archon Quest).

Hence, F2P players in 3.5 update can farm around 7360 Primogems (~46 wishes) and 28 Intertwined Fates. Keep in mind that F2P players can only farm a limited amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates since low spenders and whales have access to Battle Pass (Gynostic Hymm) and Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

Primogem calculation from premium Battle Pass and Welkin Moon

Welkins and Battle Pass will provide 32 additional pulls (Image via HoYoverse)

Those willing to buy the Battle Pass (Gnostic Hymm) and Blessing of the Welkin Moon can farm an additional amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates. Here is a summary:

Battle Pass (Gnostic Hymm): 5 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems

5 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 3780 Primogems

Hence, an additional 4460 Primogems can be farmed by spending money. P2W players can farm for a total of 11820 Primogems (74 pulls) and 32 Intertwined Fates in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

With over 100 pulls, fans are guaranteed to summon at least one 5-star character from the promotional banners.

Once Genshin Impact 3.5 goes live, players' ability to farm Primogems will be based on how much effort they are willing to put in. On a similar note, those who are yet to finish content from previous updates will be able to farm more wishes than what is shown above.

