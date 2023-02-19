One popular inquiry that some Travelers have is, "How many Archon Quests are there in Genshin Impact?" Version 3.5 is going to make a new addition to this long storyline.

While answering the aforementioned question, this article's list will count separate acts as individual Archon Quests. Both the Teyvat Storyline and Interludes will be included here as well.

For those curious, Genshin Impact has a grand total of 22 Archon Quests as of Version 3.5. This article will provide a breakdown of them, as well as mention any requirements and main rewards associated with these tasks.

Full list of all Archon Quests as of Genshin Impact 3.5

Here is a list of all main Archon Quests and their requirements in Genshin Impact 3.5:

The Outlander Who Caught the Wind: No requirement For a Tomorrow Without Tears: Adventure Rank 10+ Song of the Dragon and Freedom: Adventure Rank 18+ Of the Land Amidst Monoliths: Adventure Rank 23+ Farewell, Archaic Lord: Adventure Rank 25+ A New Star Approaches: Adventure Rank 28+ Bough Keeper: Dainsleif: Adventure Rank 28+ We Will Be Reunited: Adventure Rank 28+, and you must have completed Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves: Adventure Rank 30+ The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia: Adventure Rank 30+ Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow: Adventure Rank 30+, and you must have completed Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I and Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I Omnipresence Over Mortals: Adventure Rank 30+ Requiem of the Echoing Depths: Adventure Rank 30+ Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark: Adventure Rank 35+ The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Adventure Rank 35+ Dreams, Emptiness, Deception: Adventure Rank 35+ King Deshret and the Three Magi: Adventure Rank 35+ Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises: Adventure Rank 35+ Caribert: Requirements are yet to be revealed

Similarly, here are some Archon Quests that aren't a part of the main Teyvat Storyline:

The Crane Returns on the Wind: Adventure Rank 28+, and you must have completed A New Star Approaches. Perilous Trail: Adventure Rank 40+, and you must have completed A New Star Approaches, Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II, Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I, and A Teapot to Call Home: Part I. Inversion of Genesis: Adventure Rank 40+, and you must have completed Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, and Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I.

Some of these 22 quests' requirements involve Story Quests that players might not recognize. Ergo, some individuals might want to know which ones they need to do.

Here is a list of Story Quests you need to complete to be eligible for certain Archon Quests and the characters associated with them:

Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I: Razor Story Quest

Razor Story Quest Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I: Ayaka's Story Quest

Ayaka's Story Quest Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I: Yoimiya's Story Quest

Act I: Yoimiya's Story Quest Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II: Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest

Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I: Itto's Story Quest

Itto's Story Quest Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I: Kazuha's Story Quest

Genshin Impact 3.5 reward calculation

One of the most important pieces of news from the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream was an update to the Adventurer's Handbook. Travelers will be able to claim one Intertwined Fate plus a few other minor rewards for every Archon Quest they have completed.

That means players can expect to earn up to 22 Intertwined Fates if they see all 22 quests through in this update. That's 22 free rolls on a character banner.

