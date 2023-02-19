Genshin Impact 3.5 update countdown, release time, and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. Travelers have eagerly awaited this update for a while now, so some players might wish to see a countdown regarding when it will go live. After all, a countdown is universal, whereas listing a single time requires one to convert it to their own time zone.

Do note that all times and countdowns included here assume that no delay occurs for any reason.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.5 update

The above embed is the countdown to 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. It applies to all servers, so anybody reading this article can use it to determine when the next update will be playable. This countdown is not to be confused with the maintenance start time, which will be five hours earlier than what's shown above.

If this embed states, "Time until Version 3.5 goes live," the time below that message will indicate how long the player has to wait. Similarly, if it reads, "Version 3.5 should be live by now," one should be able to play the game.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release time and maintenance schedule

The next Version Update is due to have maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and it should last for approximately five hours. At that time, the game will be unplayable. Travelers must wait for maintenance to finish around 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023.

Windblume's Breath is the name of the new Version Update. Here is a list of things currently revealed about it:

Dehya and Cyno banners in the first half

Ayaka and Shenhe banners in the second half

Mika will be one of the featured 4-star characters on Ayaka and Shenhe's Event Wishes

Beacon of the Reed Sea will be a 5-star Claymore

Mailed Flower is a 4-star Claymore that will be available from the Windblume's Breath event

Windblume's Breath is the main event of this update

Other events include Spices from the West: Northerly Search, Fungus Mechanicus, Vibro-Crystal Verification, Ley Line Overflow

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI

A new Story Quest for Dehya

Faruzan Hangout Event

Kokomi, Eula, and Kujou Sara Genius Invokation TCG cards

A New Heated Battle Mode for Geniuus Invokation TCG

Several miscellaneous adjustments and optimizations

It should be noted that the countdown posted earlier in this article also applies to when Dehya and Cyno's banners will go live. Beacon of the Reed Sea will be a 5-star weapon on the Epitome Invocation that will also become available by then.

Windblume's Breath

The rewards you can get from the main event of Genshin Impact 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.5's flagship event is Windblume Breath. The main rewards from it include:

Primogems

A Crown of Insight

Mailed Flower

Unfading Silky Grace

Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Hero's Wits

There are three activities in it:

Floral Pursuit

Ballads of Breeze

Breezy Snapshots

This Genshin Impact 3.5 event will see players return to Mondstadt for yet another Windblume Festival. The last one aired in Version 1.4, which took place nearly two years before Windblume Breath in the upcoming update.

