Genshin Impact 3.5 update countdown, release time, and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. Travelers have eagerly awaited this update for a while now, so some players might wish to see a countdown regarding when it will go live. After all, a countdown is universal, whereas listing a single time requires one to convert it to their own time zone.
This article will include the following information:
- Countdown
- Release time information
- Maintenance schedule
- A brief overview of what to expect from the new update
Do note that all times and countdowns included here assume that no delay occurs for any reason.
Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.5 update
The above embed is the countdown to 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. It applies to all servers, so anybody reading this article can use it to determine when the next update will be playable. This countdown is not to be confused with the maintenance start time, which will be five hours earlier than what's shown above.
If this embed states, "Time until Version 3.5 goes live," the time below that message will indicate how long the player has to wait. Similarly, if it reads, "Version 3.5 should be live by now," one should be able to play the game.
Genshin Impact 3.5 release time and maintenance schedule
The next Version Update is due to have maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and it should last for approximately five hours. At that time, the game will be unplayable. Travelers must wait for maintenance to finish around 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023.
Windblume's Breath is the name of the new Version Update. Here is a list of things currently revealed about it:
- Dehya and Cyno banners in the first half
- Ayaka and Shenhe banners in the second half
- Mika will be one of the featured 4-star characters on Ayaka and Shenhe's Event Wishes
- Beacon of the Reed Sea will be a 5-star Claymore
- Mailed Flower is a 4-star Claymore that will be available from the Windblume's Breath event
- Windblume's Breath is the main event of this update
- Other events include Spices from the West: Northerly Search, Fungus Mechanicus, Vibro-Crystal Verification, Ley Line Overflow
- Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI
- A new Story Quest for Dehya
- Faruzan Hangout Event
- Kokomi, Eula, and Kujou Sara Genius Invokation TCG cards
- A New Heated Battle Mode for Geniuus Invokation TCG
- Several miscellaneous adjustments and optimizations
It should be noted that the countdown posted earlier in this article also applies to when Dehya and Cyno's banners will go live. Beacon of the Reed Sea will be a 5-star weapon on the Epitome Invocation that will also become available by then.
Windblume's Breath
Genshin Impact 3.5's flagship event is Windblume Breath. The main rewards from it include:
- Primogems
- A Crown of Insight
- Mailed Flower
- Unfading Silky Grace
- Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
- Hero's Wits
There are three activities in it:
- Floral Pursuit
- Ballads of Breeze
- Breezy Snapshots
This Genshin Impact 3.5 event will see players return to Mondstadt for yet another Windblume Festival. The last one aired in Version 1.4, which took place nearly two years before Windblume Breath in the upcoming update.