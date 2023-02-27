The brand new Genshin Impact version 3.5 is right around the corner and will bring along some of the most popular characters in the game, including Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe. The latest update will go live on March 1, 2023 at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Before the new patch is released, the developers will conduct a short maintenance to implement all of the changes in the game across all servers simultaneously, which is estimated to last for five hours. This article will cover the schedule for this maintenance period in all regions.

Genshin Impact 3.5 version update and maintenance schedule

The developers have officially announced the release date and time for the new Genshin Impact 3.5 update. As previously mentioned, the new patch will go live on March 1 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). With that said, before the update is released, HoYoverse will conduct a short maintenance period, which is estimated to last for five hours, to add new content and features to the game.

During this time, all servers will be down and players won't be able to play the game. Hence, it's advised that they complete all unfinished quests and consume their Resins accordingly.

While the maintenance will take place across all servers simultaneously, the exact timing will differ for each player based on their time zone. As such, many might want to know the exact timings of the maintenance period. Here's a countdown that shows how much time is left until the release of the new update along with a maintenance schedule for all the regions:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

It should be noted that Dehya's and Cyno's banners will be available as soon as the servers are live, which means that this countdown also reflects the time left until their banners arrive. Once the maintenance has been successfully concluded and Genshin Impact 3.5 is released, every single player will receive 600 Primogems as compensation.

Furthermore, if the server maintenance exceeds the estimated time of five hours, Genshin Impact players will get 100 more Primogems for every extra hour taken. The rewards will be sent directly to their account and can be collected through the in-game mail system.

On a side note, these emails generally expire after 30 days, so players should claim their respective rewards as soon as possible so they don't miss out on these freebies.

Genshin Impact 3.5 pre-installation function

HoYoverse has officially released the pre-installation option for the game's upcoming version. Players can download some of the files from the new update in advance to speed up the process and save time later.

