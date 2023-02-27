Before every new Genshin Impact update, miHoYo, the developers, release a pre-installation function for PC and mobile devices. This feature allows players to download some of the new in-game files and resources from the next version in advance, which speeds up the download progress after the server maintenance.

It is important to note that the pre-installation function is not available for consoles. This article will focus on guiding players on how to update the game launcher and pre-install all the necessary files for the upcoming version on PC and mobile devices.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 3.5 files on mobile devices

Genshin Impact has released a pre-installation feature that allows players to download some of the in-game files from the upcoming updates in advance. It saves time by speeding up the download process when logging in to the game after the server maintenance.

Currently, there are only two methods to download these files on mobile devices like Android and iOS.

Open the game and wait for the login screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The first option is to open the game and wait for the login screen. Tap on the pre-installation Package option, located in the bottom left corner of the screen, to start downloading the files.

Pre-install Resource Package via the in-game setting (Image via HoYoverse)

The second option is to go to the game settings, which can be accessed through the Paimon Menu. Then, go to Resources and press pre-install Now.

Confirm Pre-Installation Resource Packages (Image via HoYoverse)

Doing so will open a confirmation tab before you can proceed with the download. The file size for Genshin Impact 3.5 on mobile is around 2.91 GB to 3.14 GB, which is relatively much larger than previous updates.

Note that while your phone is installing the resource package, you will not be able to log into Genshin Impact, so it is advised to complete any unfinished quests and consume Resin before beginning the process.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 3.5 resource package on PC

Update the launcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike mobile devices, the Genshin Impact pre-installation feature is more efficient and convenient for PC players. When you open the launcher, it will ask for an update.

Click Game pre-installation next to the Launch option (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the launcher has been updated, click on the new Game pre-installation option next to the Launch icon.

Pre-install Resources Package confirmation tab (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to mobile devices, the app will ask for confirmation before you can begin downloading the resource package. The size of all the files on the PC will be around 7.10 GB. Additionally, you will also need at least 15 GB of disk space to unzip the files.

Hover the cursor to check the download status (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the download has begun, you can check its status anytime by hovering the cursor over the Game pre-installation option. You can also play the game while pre-installing the game resources. However, make sure you have a good network connection as the process takes up a certain amount of the network's bandwidth.

It is highly recommended that all players download the files as it saves a lot of time while updating the game after the maintenance, and they can enjoy the new content faster.

