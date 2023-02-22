Recently, Teyvat Assistant, an online Genshin Impact forum, shared some interesting information revealing the most popular Spiral Abyss teams and characters based on their usage rates. The data was derived from a sample size of 119,726 players who cleared Floor 12. An important thing to note is that the usage rate of a character is based on how many players possess that character and used them in the teams that cleared the final Spiral Abyss floor.

This article will feature a list of the 10 most popular characters that were used to clear the second phase of Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.4. Please note that the following list is based on information that was shared by Teyvat Assistant and isn't based on personal opinion.

Nahida is the most used character in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

10) Xiangling - 53.6%

Ranking number 10 on the list is Xiangling, a 4-star unit that is one of the best sub-DPS units in the game. Every Genshin Impact player can get a copy of her for free by clearing the third floor of the Spiral Abyss. Interestingly, she was a member of the Childe International Team as well, which ranked number one among the most used teams on Floor 12.

9) Sangonomiya Kokomi - 56.5%

The current Spiral Abyss has a line-up that includes some very aggressive enemies. Kokomi's healing abilities clearly helped a lot of players survive the battles against the Consecrated Beasts and Triple Maguu Kenkis.

8) Xingqiu - 65.9%

Xingqiu is one of the strongest Hydro units in Genshin Impact that can virtually fit into nearly every team. He has the second-highest usage rate amongst all 4-star units, coming only behind Bennett.

7) Alhaitham - 68.7%

Alhaitham, the Scribe from Sumeru Akademiya, is a 5-star Dendro character recently added to Genshin Impact 3.4 and has become one of the best main DPS in the game. With the current Blessings of the Abyssal Moon in his favor, he performed extremely well on the final floor of the Spiral Abyss.

6) Yelan - 69.8%

Yelan is another very strong Hydro unit that can fit into any role thanks to her versatile kit. Many players regard her as the 5-star version of Xingqiu, however, she surpasses him in terms of damage, proving that she isn't just his substitute.

5) Raiden Shogun - 70.3%

Slightly ahead of Yelan is the Electro Archon of Genshin Impact at number 5. She has an incredibly strong Elemental Burst, making her one of the most popular choices in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Kaedehara Kazuha - 76.9%

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo support unit in the game. He can pull all the nearby enemies while shredding their Elemental Resistance. Additionally, he can also buff the entire party's damage through his Elemental Burst.

3) Bennett - 78.5%

Bennett was the most used 4-star character and third overall in the list of most used characters in Spiral Abyss. His ability to heal and buff the party makes him a very valuable unit.

2) Zhongli - 81.1%

The Geo Archon, Zhongli, ranked second overall and is one of the only two characters that had a usage rate above 80%. Similar to Kokomi, he was an irreplaceable unit that helped many players survive against Maguu Kenkis and Consecrated Beasts with his nearly unbreakable shield.

1) Nahida - 85.6%

Leaving everyone behind with a usage rate of 85.6% in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 was the Dendro Archon, Nahida. The God of Wisdom retained her spot at number one. She is an incredible support unit who can apply Dendro on enemies really fast and buff the team depending on the elements of her teammates.

