Yelan has returned to Genshin Impact with her first rerun banner. She is one of the strongest characters in the game and can strengthen any team. She is a 5-star unit with a bow and possesses the Hydro vision. Genshin Impact players can play her in many different roles thanks to her versatile kit, from the main DPS and sub-DPS to a more Hydro support role.

While Yelan is a popular choice to play with characters Hu Tao and Yoimiya in a vape team, this article will feature some other characters that can take advantage of her kit to maximize the team's overall damage.

Eula, Ayaka, and other best characters team up with Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Eula

Yelan's passive can boost Eula's damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Eula may look like an unexpected choice to pair up with Yelan. However, the latter's fourth ascension passive can greatly boost the former's damage. Yelan's Adapt With Ease can increase Eula's by 1% when her Elemental Burst is active, which will increase by 3.5% every second and can stack up to 50%.

Additionally, Yelan's coordinated attacks from her Elemental Burst also work in favor of Eula, since the latter's kit involves performing a lot of Normal Attacks, to provide even more DPS.

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun and Yelan can trigger strong Electro-charged reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up on the list is the Electro Archon of Genshin Impact, Raiden Shogun. She has one of the strongest Elemental Bursts in the game. Combined with Yelan's coordinated Hydro attacks, they can trigger powerful Electro-charged reactions. Like the previous entry, Yelan can increase Raiden Shogun's powerful Burst damage through her passive skill.

Another reason why Electro Archon is such a good option is that she can also solve the former's Energy Recharge issues which can help her maintain her Burst uptime.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka is one of the strongest DPS units in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka's Permafreeze is still one of the game's best and most powerful reactions. With Yelan as the sub-DPS and main Hydro applicator, the Cryo Princess can freeze her enemies each time, she performs an attack infused with Cryo.

With an Anemo swirl support unit to shred the Elemental Resonance and group up enemies, they can deal massive amounts of damage, making them one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact.

4) Xingqiu

Xingqiu and Yelan synergize very well with each other (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Genshin Impact players use Yelan as a replacement for Xingqiu in other teams where they cannot use him. However, pairing them up together can work even better than using them in different teams for various reasons. Since both of them are Hydro units, they can unlock the double Hydro Resonance and increase the party's Max HP by 25%, which will increase Yelan's overall damage.

Using them together can also reduce their energy requirements, which allows them to equip more offensive artifacts and weapons. Additionally, since their gameplay is very similar, they can deal even higher ST damage through their Elemental Bursts.

5) Zhongli

Zhongli can decrease the enemy's Elemental Resistance and protect Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Last on the list is another Archon, Zhongli. It is no secret that he is one of the best support units in the game who can decrease the Elemental Resistance and Physical Resistance of all the nearby enemies by 20% and also provide a nearly unbreakable shield.

While Yelan may be one of the tankiest characters in Genshin Impact thanks to her kit, she still requires protection if she is being used as the main DPS unit. If paired with another Hydro character in the team, it can increase their Max HP by 25%, which will also increase Zhongli's Shield strength since it scales off his Max HP.

Poll : 0 votes