The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 has finally arrived with Yelan's first rerun banner. She is one of the most versatile characters in the game who is very good at applying Hydro, main DPS, and sub-DPS, and being a Hydro unit also allows her to virtually fit into every team that needs Hydro.

Despite being a 5-star character, Yelan is one of the most f2p-friendly (free-to-play) units and is easy to build. This article will feature some tips and guides on how to play Yelan efficiently, even at C0 and with f2p weapons in Genshin Impact.

5 tips on how to play Yelan like a pro in Genshin Impact

1) Damage vs Energy efficient combos

Yelan's best Elemental burst combo (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of Yelan's damage below C6 comes from her Elemental Burst's Exquisite Throw, which does a set of coordinated attacks, so it is important to use her Burst in proper combos to get the most damage.

The Exquisite Throw can be triggered in two ways, either by using the active character's Normal Attack or Yelan's Elemental Skill. Interestingly, both have separate cooldowns of one second between each attack, which means she can fire two attacks if she uses both her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill within one second after casting her Burst.

This combination will significantly increase her own damage, however, it may cause an issue with recharging her energy. Hence, this rotation is recommended only if she can maintain Burst uptime without needing to receive any energy particles she normally would by using her Skill.

2) Use her as Xingqiu's partner and not his replacement

Use Yelan and Xingqiu in the same team (Image via HoYoverse)

When Yelan was released, many Genshn Impact players compared her to Xingqiu due to their similar gameplay style of firing coordinated attacks from their Elemental Bursts and used her as his substitute in other teams.

However, playing both of them on the same team can generate a huge amount of ST damage with even more Hydro applications. With two Hydro units in the party, it also reduces their Energy Recharge requirements, allowing them to equip more offensive weapons and artifacts to yield more damage. Yelan can also take advantage of Xingqiu's second constellation, which decreases the Hydro RES of enemies by 15%.

3) F2P and 4-star weapons can be more useful than some 5-star weapons

Favonius Warbow is one of the best weapons for Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to Yelan's unique max HP damage scaling, she can deal a good amount of damage even with many f2p weapons. As the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is one of her best artifact sets, she can use Favonius Warbow or Sacrificial Bow that provides a high Energy Recharge (ER) to take advantage of its 4-piece set bonus.

Since Yelan has a high Elemental Burst energy cost of 70, these ER bows also help in getting her energy faster so that she can maintain a full uptime in her Burst.

4) Her fourth ascension passive is an overlooked ability that can buff the on-field unit

Adapt with Ease is a strong passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's fourth ascension passive is one of the strongest passive skills in Genshin Impact, and players often forget about this ability. Adapt with Ease can increase the on-field unit's damage by 1% when Yelan's Burst is active, and the damage further increases by 3.5% every second.

By the end of her burst, the active character can get up to a 50% damage bonus, so it is always recommended to have the main DPS in the team take advantage of this passive to get the most damage.

5) Elemental resonance is important

Genshin Impact's Elemental Resonance feature provides extra buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Elemental Resonance is one of the most important factors in Genshin Impact that provides a bonus effect to all the party members corresponding to their Elements.

As mentioned in one of the previous points, having Xinqiu and Yelan on the same team can significantly increase their damage. They also unlock the Hydro Resonance, which increases all the party members' max HP by 25%. The increase in max HP can also increase some other characters' overall damage, such as Hu Tao and Yelan. This applies to other Elemental Resonances as well.

