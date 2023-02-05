Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss usage rate: Most picked teams and characters

Interesting new data from Teyvat Assistant has revealed the character usage rate in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. For reference, the sample size of this data is derived from 92265 players who have cleared Floor 12 of the Abyss with a full nine stars. It should be noted that the usage rate of the character is based on how many players own that character and have included them in a team that cleared the floor.

This article will feature the most-used teams and characters who successfully cleared the Spiral Abyss. It must be noted that the list is not based on personal preferences, but on data collected from Teyvat Assistant.

Childe International team dominates Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss

3) Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Zhongli, and Nahida

Alhaitham Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham's Quicken Team is the first team on the list. Taking advantage of the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon, this particular composition has a usage rate of 27.6% and was mostly used in the first half against ASIMON with an 88:12 ratio to the second half.

2) Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida, and Dendro Traveler

Bloom Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Second on the list is the Bloom team, with both Nilou and Nahida buffing up the team's overall damage. This was the most-used Dendro team and has the second-highest usage rate of 39.5% overall, with a first-to-second-half ratio of 2:98.

1) Childe, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Childe International Team was the most popular team in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss, boasting a staggering usage rate of 40.7%. Like the previous team, this team was also mostly used in the second half, with a first to second half ratio of 3:97.

Nahida comes out on top as the most-used character in Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss

7) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is one of the two most-used 4-star units (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is a 4-star unit and one of the strongest Hydro characters in Genshin Impact that can fit into nearly every team composition. He has the seventh-highest usage rate of 63.3% and is amongst the best 4-star units, lagging only behind Bennett.

6) Alhaitham

Alhaitham is one of the best Dendro units (Image via HoYoverse)

The Akademiya's Scribe, Alhaitham, is a brand new Dendro DPS unit and has already joined the meta in grand fashion. With the current Spiral Abyss Blessings being in his favor, he has the sixth-highest usage rate of 64.1%.

5) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is still one of the top picks (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is the first Archon featured on this list with a 74.2% usage rate. With her strong Elemental Burst, she can easily defeat most enemies, so it's unsurprising to see her being such a popular choice.

4) Zhongli

Zhongli's shield continues to protect everyone (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up on the list is the Geo Archon, Zhongli. Interestingly, he only has a slightly higher usage rate than Raiden Shogun at 75%. Thanks to his ability to create a nearly unbreakable shield and debuff enemies, it's fairly understandable why Genshin Impact players prefer to use him.

3) Kazuha

Kazuha is one of the best Anemo supports (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo support unit in Genshin Impact, as he excels at Crowd Control (CC), buffing the team's damage, and shredding through the enemies' Elemental Resistance. He boasts the third-highest usage rate of 77%.

2) Bennett

Bennett is the most-used 4-star units (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is the most-used 4-star unit on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, with the second-highest usage rate of 83%. With a strong Elemental Burst that buffs the entire party's attack, he has surpassed almost every other character, excluding Nahida, in the game to take the second spot on this list.

1) Nahida

Nahida is making Dendro even stronger (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Abyss Blessings being of great relevance, Nahida is arguably the best Dendro unit in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, making the entire affair incredibly easy. She boasts the highest usage rate of 88.3%, which reveals just how popular she is and was evident in the most-used teams as well.

