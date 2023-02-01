The Floor 12 enemy line-up of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.4 has been updated. The new cycle has added several new enemies, including Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion, who were recently added along with the new Sumeru desert region. These two are mighty foes that can instantly wipe out the whole party if a player is not careful.

While the enemies may be strong, it is not impossible to beat them even with F2p characters and good strategies. This article will feature some tips and points that Genshin Impact players can note before challenging the Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion.

Genshin Impact 3.4: 5 tips to defeat Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion in the Spiral Abyss

1) Take advantage of the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon

Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss Blessing of the Abyssal Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon in this Spiral Abyss cycle highly favors the Quicken Reaction, which can decrease the enemies' Dendro and Electro resistance by 30%. This debuff can help significantly increase your party's overall damage against Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion, known to be tanky enemies in Genshin Impact.

It is highly recommended to bring Dendro and Electro characters such as Yaoyao and Kuki Shinobu, who can constantly apply Dendro and Electro to enemies to trigger reactions and heal the party.

2) Bring a powerful shielder or healer unit

Carry a strong shield or healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the overworld, Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion are very aggressive Genshin Impact enemy bosses in the abyss. Their attacks can hurt your party badly and wipe them out instantly if you are not careful, and this is where a shield or healer unit will help a lot.

It is advisable to bring a strong shielder like Zhongli or a healer like Kokomi, who can also help in other chambers by triggering Bloom reactions. Although you may bring such support units, it would still be wise to avoid them when possible, as their heavy attacks can break your shield if you keep taking them head-on.

3) Break the energy block to stun them during the battle

Both Consecrated Red Vulture and Consecrated Scorpion are creatures that can use Pyro and Electro elements. During the battle, they can enter a Phagocytic Form, hugely increasing their elemental resistance. The former can increase its Pyro resistance by 60% and all other resistance by 30%. Similarly, the latter can increase its Electro resistance by 60% and other resistance by 30%.

While challenging them, if you notice any one of them entering the Phagocytic Form, look for an energy block nearby, which you can destroy using the corresponding element to stun them for some time. You can also use other elements, but it will take longer to break the blocks. Take advantage of their stunned state to dish out your strongest attacks and defeat them.

4) Be careful of your positioning

Consecrated beasts, as mentioned above, are aggressive foes and move around a lot. During the battle, Scorpion can make you stagger or push you away, potentially ruining your rotation and timing.

For players who use Kokomi, Bennett, or any other Genshin Impact character who creates a field to buff their party members, it is always recommended to dodge their attacks, as they can push you out of your burst and skill circle.

5) Carry strong AoE DPS characters in your party

Bring AoE damage dealers (Image via HoYoverse)

While you can bring a single target DPS unit to battle against them, it will take longer to defeat them. It could result in you not being able to clear the chamber within three minutes and missing one Spiral Abyss star in Genshin Impact.

Having Genshin Impact units like Raiden Shogun and Alhaitham, who excel in dealing AoE Electro and Dendro damage, would be preferable against these Consecrated Beasts.

