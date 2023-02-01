5 best characters and teams for Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The Spiral Abyss enemy line-up in Genshin Impact 3.4 has been reset, and it features many new enemies, such as Consecrated Red Vulture, Consecrated Scorpion, and some other tanky bosses. This time, the abyss chambers will require a player to bring in a powerful shielder or a healer to survive the aggressive, Consecrated beasts.

The blessings highly favor Dendro and Electro characters, so it will be best to bring units that can trigger Spread, Aggravate, Hyperblooms, and Quicken reactions to provide high DPS. This article will feature some of the best characters to help Genshin Impact players clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss without much trouble.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and three other best characters to use in Spiral Abyss

1) Yaoyao Hyperbloom - Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, and Yaoyao

Yaoyao Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is a new 4-star support unit recently added in the Genshin Impact v3.4 update and is also the first Dendro healer in the game. She can work with any Dendro reaction team, including Bloom and Hyperbloom, as her kit allows her to apply Dendro to enemies and heal the party when needed.

In a Yaoyao Hyperbloom team, Xingqiu and Raiden Shogun can apply Hydro and Electro to trigger the powerful Hyperbloom reactions. The party can also be played in other ways, and F2p players can use different units, such as Dendro Traveler or Collei, as an alternative to Alhaitham and Kuki Shinobu instead of Raiden.

2) Alhaitham Quicken team - Alhaitham, Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Zhongli

Alhaitham Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham is one of the best characters to use in the new Spiral Abyss reset since the blessings provide a 30% decrease in the enemy's Dendro and Electro resistance. He has proven to be a strong unit in Genshin Impact, as he can deal with a great amount of DPS from his Dendro reactions.

Alhaitham will always be the central DPS unit in this Quicken team, while Kuki will apply Electro to trigger reactions. Zhongli will provide a shield to keep the team alive and debuff the enemies by decreasing their elemental resistance.

3) Nahida Hyperbloom - Yelan, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Xingqiu

Nahida Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the Dendro Archon, so it is no surprise that she is also the strongest Dendro support unit in Genshin Impact. Her skill lets her mark up to eight enemies and deal Dendro damage while triggering reactions. Nahida's Elemental Burst further buffs her skill depending on the number of elemental types of her party members.

While there are no significant healers or strong shielders in this Hyperbloom team, Raiden, Xingqiu, and Yelan can deal massive amounts of DPS (damage per second) and clear the abyss floor fast.

4) Raiden National team - Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, XIngqiu, and Bennett

Raiden National team (Image via HoYoverse)

While the meta continues to change with the arrival of new characters, the Raiden National team remains one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact. This team can work virtually against any enemy, Spiral Abyss, and other endgame content.

With Raiden Shogun as the main DPS, and Xingqiu in the sub-DPS role together with Xiangling, Bennett will buff their overall damage and heal the active member. Together, they can trigger powerful Overload, Electrocharged, and Vaporize reactions that can quickly clear most Spiral Abyss floors.

5) Zhongli - Any team

Zhongli can protect the party with his shield and debuff the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is one of the most potent units in Genshin Impact, as he can provide a shield that can absorb a lot of damage dealt by enemies based on his max HP. With him on the team, most players do not have to worry about dying as long as his shield is up.

Genshin Impact 3.4 added two new enemies, the Consecrated Red Vulture, and the Consecrated Scorpion, in the second chamber of Spiral Abyss Floor 12. They can be aggressive and inflict a lot of damage, so having Zhongli on the team will increase the party's survivability rate.

While he can protect the members from enemy damage, he can also debuff enemies by decreasing their Elemental and Physical Resistance by 20%.

