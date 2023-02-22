The Spiral Abyss is one of the most popular endgame content amongst Genshin Impact players, where they get to test their skills with different teams and characters. The Abyss cycle resets every two weeks and refreshes the rewards that can be obtained for clearing Floors 9 to 12.

With that said, Teyvat Assistant shared some interesting information that revealed the most popular Spiral Abyss teams in Genshin Impact based on their usage rates. Interestingly, the sample size of this data was derived from 119,726 players who cleared Floor 12 with a full nine stars. It should be noted that the character usage rate is based on how many players own that character and had them included in the team which cleared the floor.

This article will present a list of the five most popular teams that were used on the final floor of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.4. Please note that this list is based on data that was gathered from Teyvat Assistant and isn't based on the writer's opinions.

Childe International is the most popular team in Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss

5) Raiden Shogun - Xingqiu - Xiangling - Bennett

Raiden National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National Team is undoubtedly one of the most powerful and popular teams in Genshin Impact and can pretty much clear almost any in-game content. Thanks to the double Pyro Resonance, the party gains a 25% increase in ATK, boosting Raiden's Burst damage even further and simultaneously triggering powerful Overload, Electrocharged, and Vaporize reactions.

This particular group had a usage rate of 18.5% and was mostly used in the first half with an 85:15 ratio to the second half.

4) Hu Tao - Yelan - Xingqiu - Zhongli

Hu Tao Vaporize Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao recently got her second rerun banner alongside Yelan after nearly a year in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, both of these characters also made it to the fourth spot in the list of the most popular teams in Spiral Abyss with a usage rate of 26.7%.

Hu Tao specializes in dealing huge amounts of single target damage, and when combined with two solid Hydro units like Yelan and Xingqiu, some truly powerful Vaporize damage can be triggered. Similar to the previous entry, this composition was mostly used in the first half with a ratio of 82:18.

3) Alhaitham - Yae Miko - Zhongli - Nahida

Alhaitham Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham's Quicken Team has retained its third-place position in the list of most-used teams on Floor 12 from the previous Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss phase. Considering that the current Blessings of the Abyssal Moon favors Dendro characters, it's no surprise that they're some of the most popular choices with a usage rate of 31.1%.

The team was most effective against ASIMON, better known as the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, and had a first-to-second-half ratio of 89:11.

2) Nilou - Kokomi - Nahida - Dendro Traveler

Nilou Bloom Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Dendro reaction-based team that made this list was Nilou and Nahida's Bloom team, with the second-highest usage rate of 34.4%. Unlike the previous three entries, this Genshin Impact team composition was mostly used in the second half with a first-to-second-half ratio of 1:99.

The team consists of two Dendro and two Hydro units, with both gaining double Dendro and Hydro Resonances. As a result, this greatly increases the party's max HP and considerably buffs their Bloom DMG.

1) Childe - Kaedahara Kazuha - Xiangling - Bennett

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, the Childe International Team has dominated the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 with a whopping usage rate of 42% and boasts a first-to-second-half ratio of 2:98. With Xiangling and Bennett featuring in yet another variation of the National Team on this list, in combination with the Fatui Harbinger, they get to spam Vaporize reactions and quite literally 'wipe the floor.'

Poll : 0 votes