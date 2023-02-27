Genshin Impact 3.5 banners: Cyno, Dehya, weapons, and 4-star characters list

The much-awaited Genshin Impact 3.5 update is less than two days away. The upcoming update will release a new 5-star Pyro character, Dehya, and her signature Claymore, Beacon of the Reed Sea. The first phase of v3.5 will also see Cyno getting his first rerun since his release.

The developers have now finally revealed a bunch of other 4-star units that will feature alongside Dehya and Cyno during the first phase of the upcoming update. This article will list all the characters and weapons available during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.5.

Bennett will feature on the first phase banners of Genshin Impact 3.5

1) Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is about to become the first Pyro 5-star character since Yoimiya, and interestingly, she will also be added to the Standard Wish banner starting with Genshin Impact 3.6. While many fans were excited about her release at the beginning, the never-ending leaks of her underwhelming kit have left them disappointed with her.

2) Cyno

Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

The General Mahamatra will get his first rerun during the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5, only four updates after his release. He is an event-limited 5-star Polearm character and one of the best Electro main DPS in the game.

3) Collei

Collei (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is a 4-star Bow unit and one of the few Dendro characters in the game. While she does not have the most powerful kit, her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are good for triggering Dendro-based reactions. Players can also obtain her for free by clearing Floor 4 of the Spiral Abyss.

4) Barbara

Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Barbara is one of the best healers in Genshin Impact and can be obtained for free after reaching Adventure Rank 18. She is currently one of the only two characters that can revive a fallen character when she reaches her max constellation.

5) Bennett

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is arguably the most popular 4-star character in the game. His ability to buff the party's ATK makes him one of the best support units. Bennett also can heal his party members through his Elemental Burst.

Weapons that will feature on Epitome Invocation

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Beacon of the Reed Sea is a new 5-star Claymore in the Deshret Series and will be Dehya's signature Claymore. The weapon provides a lot of CRIT Rate from its secondary stats and huge ATK buffs from its passives.

2) Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Cyno's signature Polearm and another weapon in the Deshret Series. The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a powerful weapon that provides a 44.1% CRIT Rate to its wielder and converts a certain amount of the Elemental Mastery to ATK.

3) The Alley Flash

The Alley Flash (Image via HoYoverse)

The Alley Flash is a 4-star Sword with a high Base ATK of 620 as its main stat, making it one of the best options for Bennett. It also increases the DMG dealt by its user by 12% at R1 from its passive.

4) Alley Hunter

Alley Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Another weapon from the Alley Series. It is a 4-star item that provides a large amount of ATK from its stats. When the user of the Bow is not on the field, the weapon's passive increases its DMG by 2% every second, stacking up to 20%.

5) Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Greatsword is a decent 4-star weapon that provides a lot of Energy Recharge and is a good option for Genshin Impact characters like Chongyun as a dedicated support.

6) Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragon's Bane is one of the best F2p Polearms in the game that increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro and Pyro by 20% at R1 and can rise to 40% at R5, making it a good option for units like Hu Tao and Xiangling.

7) Eye of Perception

Eye of Perception (Image via HoYoverse)

Although not the most popular item in Genshin Impact, Eye of Perception provided a massive amount of ATK from its stats and was designed for the main DPS Catalyst units.

Poll : 0 votes