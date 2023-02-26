Genshin Impact 3.5 Dehya banner weapons and 4-stars list

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the character banners and Epitome Invocation in the upcoming patch 3.5 update. Since officials have already confirmed Dehya's debut banner in Phase I, the leaks revealed the 4-stars appearing on her banner and the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation).

Here is a quick rundown:

Dehya banner will feature Bennett, Collei, and Barbara.

Phase I weapon banner will feature Dehya & Cyno's signature weapons.

Phase I 4-star weapons

Although reliable sources have shared this information, it does not change the fact that everything is still subject to change. Here is everything players need to know about the Dehya and Weapon banner in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

With Genshin Impact 3.5 just around the corner, officials have yet to announce the upcoming 4-star list and weapon banners. Fortunately, reliable sources have leaked that information to the community. Here are the weapons that will appear in the Phase I Epitome Invocation:

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)

The Alley Flash (Sword)

Alley Hunter (Bow)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Dehya's signature weapon is Beacon of the Reed Sea, while Cyno's is Staff of the Scarlet Sands. It is important to note that Dehya has been confirmed to be on Wanderlust Invocation (standard banner) starting with the patch 3.6 update. However, whether Beacon of the Reed Sea will return to the permanent banner along with her is still unknown.

Officials introduced Dehya's signature weapon in a recent Genshin Impact announcement. Based on the official statement, Beacon of the Reed Sea will be a 5-star Claymore with Crit-Rate secondary stats. At level 90, the weapon can provide a Base ATK of 608 and 33.1% Crite-Rate.

The weapon's passive, Desert Watch, provides the wielder multiple ATK and HP buffs. The passive will increase ATK when taking and dealing damage using Elemental Skill. Using this claymore without a shield character also increases the wielder's max HP by 32%.

Their official post also mentioned Mailed Flower, a free 4-star that can be obtained from the upcoming Windblume's Breath event.

Genshin Impact 4-stars for Dehya's banner and others

Reliable sources already have information about the 4-stars appearing in Dehya's banner. Based on the Twitter leak post above, they are:

Bennett

Collei

Barbara

They will also be featured in Cyno's rerun banner alongside Dehya in Phase I. These Genshin Impact characters are excellent support that can provide the team with great utility. While Bennett and Barbara can heal and apply their respective elements to nearby enemies, Collei excels as a sub-DPS and battery for Dendro characters.

The same pattern can be observed in 4-star characters appearing in Phase II banners. Here are the 4-stars leaked to appear in the second half on Ayaka and Shenhe's rerun:

Diona

Sucrose

Mika

Mika is a new 4-star character with a Cryo vision. This Polearm user can provide the party with healing and ATK speed buff. While Diona and Sucrose already have proven support capabilities in Genshin Impact, seeing how Mika performs in the old and new meta will be interesting.

