Baizhu and Kaveh release dates in Genshin Impact: Version 3.6 banner order prediction

Genshin Impact developers have released new drip marketing posts ahead of the latest version update. These have revealed two fresh characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, both scheduled to debut in patch 3.6.

Both of these Dendro entities have made appearances throughout Story and Archon Quests. Additionally, leaks about them have been circulating for a long time now. As a result, fans are excited to finally see their favorite NPCs become playable characters in Genshin Impact. Here is everything gamers need to know about the new entities' release dates in patch 3.6 update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 update to release Baizhu and Kaveh

In the game's current version, its developers are following the standard six-week update cycle. Hence, considering that patch 3.5 will last for 42 days, the next one can be expected to be launched on April 12, 2023. Most new character debut banners are usually dropped in Phase I, so fans can expect both Baizhu and Kaveh rate-up banners to drop on the same day as this 3.6 update: April 12.

However, sometimes, fresh entities are launched in different phases. If this is the case, Baizhu, who was leaked as a five-star character, will debut in Phase I's banners and the four-star Kaveh in Phase II's. Phase II banners can be expected between May 1 and May 7.

Everything officially known about Baizhu and Kaveh

Baizhu was the only NPC with Dendro vision in Genshin Impact until the version 3.0 update. Since making his appearance as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy, fans have been waiting for this NPC to become a playable character for the longest time.

This entity is expected to be a five-star Dendro entity and will use Catalyst weapons. Leaks suggest that he has strong support in Genshin Impact but will gain more DPS capabilities as players unlock more constellations.

Sources suggest that Baizhu has the potential to be a Dendro version of Yelan in Constellation 6. Further speculations indicate that he could be a vital addition to the new game's meta units.

Kaveh, on the other hand, is a new Dendro character that made its appearance in the recent Sumeru Archon Quest. During Alhaitham's Story Quests, it was revealed that Kaveh was Alhaitham's roommate. He is a Sumeru Akademiya graduate and is famously known for his magnus opus, the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Leaks suggest that Kaveh will be a Claymore user in Genshin Impact. The recent drip marketing and all the recent leaks offer no information about his rarity. However, speculations suggest that he might be a four-star and will excel at supporting Dendro characters.

After the launch of version 3.6, developers are bound to start beta 3.6, where these new characters will be tested. The start of the beta will also lead to sources circulating new leaks showcasing the entity's kit and other content.

