Genshin Impact server status: Version 3.5 maintenance and downtime period

Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance is expected to start at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and should last for five hours. During that time, Travelers will be unable to play the game. Veteran players should know this is what happens with every Version Update, so it's not unique to just Version 3.5.

The official Version Update preview states:

"Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

The above message is written in the year/month/day format. It is worth noting that Travelers on the western side of the planet will get this update's maintenance on February 28, 2023, due to how time zones work.

No delay has been announced for this new patch.

Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance: Server status

Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>



"Windblume's Breath" Version 3.5 Update Maintenance Preview

Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

HoYoverse confirms the above maintenance times in this tweet while also showing off some of the new content that Travelers can expect to see. Here is a summary of what was revealed here:

Maintenance schedule: 6 am (UTC+8) to 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023

6 am (UTC+8) to 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023 New characters: Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore) and Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm)

Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore) and Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm) Character Event Wishes: Dehya, Cyno, Shenhe, and Ayaka

Dehya, Cyno, Shenhe, and Ayaka New weapons: Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore) and Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore)

Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore) and Mailed Flower (4-star Claymore) New Archon Quest: Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert"

Chapter III: Act VI "Caribert" New Story Quest: Mantichora Chapter: Act I "Lionsblood" (Dehya)

Mantichora Chapter: Act I "Lionsblood" (Dehya) New Hangout Event: Act I "A Confounding Conundrum" (Faruzan)

Act I "A Confounding Conundrum" (Faruzan) New Enemies: Abyss Herald: Frost Fall and Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax

Abyss Herald: Frost Fall and Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax Various Adjustments & Optimizations: Travelers can consume multiple Artifacts and Weapons, destroy numerous Artifacts and Weapons, and some more minor changes.

Most of these changes will go live as soon as Genshin Impact 3.5 arrives. As helpful as this preview is, some players might not know how to convert UTC+8 to their time zone. Hence, the following sections of this article will include countdowns that should simplify things for such readers.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance

The above countdown will let players know how much time is left until maintenance starts for the new Version Update. This is not to be confused with when the new update goes live, as that's what the next countdown will display.

Nonetheless, this embed counts down to 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. Remember that the game will be unplayable for five hours from now, which means that the downtime will last until 11 am (UTC+8).

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.5

This countdown is the one that shows players when Genshin Impact 3.5 will officially launch. It's for 11 am (UTC+8) and applies to every server since they're expected to get the update simultaneously with one another.

Travelers can also use this countdown to find out when Dehya and Cyno's banners will go live since they will be in the first phase of the update. There isn't much time between then and now, so players won't have to wait long to see the new content in Genshin Impact 3.5.

Note that all these countdowns assume no technical issues cause unforeseen delays. If such an event occurs, the above embeds won't reflect that since they're tied to just 6 am (UTC+8) and 11 am (UTC+8), respectively.

