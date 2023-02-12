What are the upcoming Genshin Impact characters after Dehya and Mika, as per leaks?

Genshin Impact fans are currently enjoying all the content the latest patch 3.4 has to offer in Phase II. Some are also excited about the upcoming new characters, quests, events, and more.

The only official announcement the community has received about future patches has been the debut of Dehya (5-star) and Mika (4-star) in 3.5 banners. The new patch 3.5 will introduce these two characters and other rerun banners.

Fortunately, there are tons of leaks from reliable sources that reveal other upcoming characters, and fans can save their Primogems accordingly. This article will outline some of the new characters that will debut in Genshin Impact in the near future.

Genshin Impact: All upcoming characters after patch 3.5 update

Genshin Impact will soon launch patch 3.5, featuring the debuts of Dehya and Mika. The upcoming patch is estimated to drop on February 28 or March 1, 2023.

However, fans are also interested in numerous playable characters that are yet to arrive in the banners and want the information to spend their Primogems efficiently.

Fortunately, there are tons of Genshin Impact leaks from reliable sources that shed light on all the upcoming patches and possible character debuts. Readers are advised to take all this with a grain of salt since everything mentioned here is STC (subject to change).

Baizhu (Dendro, Rarity - 5-star)

Baizhu will finally debut after 2 years (Image via HoYoverse)

The owner of Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu was the first NPC character to have Dendro vision in Genshin Impact, way before the release of Sumeru and Dendro element.

Latest leaks from reliable sources confirm that Baizhu will finally become a playable character and will debut in the patch 3.6 banners. He is confirmed to be a 5-star character using Catalyst weapons.

His early leaked kit confims his healer/ buffer role in teams. He can provide healing, increase resistance to interruption, and reduce Dendro resistance with the help of his abilities.

Kaveh (Dendro, Rarity - Unknown)

Kaveh rumored to use Claymore weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is another Dendro character rumored to appear on the 3.6 banners. The prodigious architect of Sumeru has made a few appearances during the recent Sumeru Archon Quests.

There is currently no information about his rarity, but speculations claim that he might debut in Genshin Impact as a 4-star. Leaked information about his kit revealed him as a support character who will wield Claymore weapons.

Using his abilities and constellations, Kaveh can provide buffs for Dendro characters, buff attack speed for NA (Norma Attacks), buff attack damage for NA (Normal Attack), and Elemental Skill.

New Geo Character (Rarity - Unknown)

Speaking of other future patch updates, recent leaks have also confirmed that players will travel back to Inazuma in the patch 3.7 update. Sources have confirmed that this patch will also feature the debut of a new Geo character in Genshin Impact.

Here is a quick rundown of what the leaks have to say about her:

Uses the same character model as Ayaka or Yanfei

Long Brown hair, little ponytail, and ahoge hair

A Nekomata youkai with two tails

Has connections with Asase Shrine

These are some characters fans should look out for in the future and utilize their Primogems accordingly. Let's not forget that these new character debuts will be accompanied by tons of rerun banners.

