When is the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream? Speculations and leaked announcements

Genshin Impact 3.4 has dropped their Phase II banners, and fans are enjoying the latest content. However, the launch of the new version update is still a few weeks away. Although there are various leaks revealing the upcoming content for the patch 3.5 update, there is no way to confirm their authenticity.

Fortunately, HoYoverse officials will soon premiere their 3.5 Special Program to officially reveal 3.5 banners, new events, and exciting content. With the new patch being estimated to launch on March 1, many are speculating that the livestream will take place on February 16 or 17, 2023.

Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream and the leaked announcements.

Genshin Impact: Premiere date for 3.5 livestream, leaked announcements, and more

#gaming #news #GenshinImapct #Gamingnews On March 1, 2023, Dehya is scheduled to be released in Genshin Impact and is most likely to be included in the opening banner of patch 3.5. She can be retrieved with Intertwined Fates, which you can buy using Primogems.

Genshin Impact officials always premiere a Special Program for the upcoming version of the game. The purpose of the livestream is to officially announce the upcoming content planned for the community. All previous livestreams have the following two things in common:

The Special Program is held 10-12 days before the new version release.

The livestream premiere takes place on Fridays.

Assuming that either or both of the criteria have to be fulfilled, fans can speculate about the date of the developers' livestream. The new version 3.5 update is estimated to launch globally on March 1 or February 28, depending on the user's server.

Therefore, it can be estimated that the 3.5 Special Program will take place on February 16 or 17 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Interested fans can watch the premiere live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. The livestream will be replayed on their official YouTube channel four hours after the Twitch stream ends.

Speculations and leaked announcements for Genshin Impact 3.5

The upcoming patch 3.5 update will bring new character debuts, reruns, and more. HoYoverse officials have already revealed that Dehya (5-star) and Mika (4-star) are set to debut in the game. While Dehya made several appearances during the Sumeru Archon quest, only those who participated in Mondstadt's recent Weinlesefest event (patch 3.1) have seen Mika in-game.

Furthermore, there have been leaks about a character showcase for the new characters. Dehya will be a Pyro Claymore user and have the potential to fill the role of a DPS or a tanker. Mika, on the other hand, will be a Cryo Polearm user who excels at healing and buffing party members.

Speaking of other banner characters, leaks have revealed three character reruns in the upcoming patch update. The following 5-stars have a high chance of returning to the Event-Wish banner according to speculations:

Cyno

Eula'

Albedo

Venti

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update will reportedly introduce new changes to majorly help the F2P and the low spenders. According to reliable sources, players will be rewarded with one Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest they complete. Since the game has already released 22 Archon Quests between patch 1.0 to 3.4, fans can expect to receive 22 Intertwined Fates sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

i can’t believe they’re finally going to interact after all this time // 3.5 archon quest leaksi can’t believe they’re finally going to interact after all this time // 3.5 archon quest leaks i can’t believe they’re finally going to interact after all this time 😭😭 https://t.co/kTeWFzxRyX

Let us not forget that the upcoming livestream will also provide a small sneak peek of the new Archon Quest Interlude of patch 3.5. Leaks have confirmed that fans will meet Dainsleif and Kaeya in Sumeru. This will be the first time fans see Dainsleif interact with someone other than Aether, Lumine, or Paimon in Genshin Impact.

