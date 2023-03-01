Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Idle animation, namecard and signature weapon stats

Officials have confirmed Baizhu's debut in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. The owner of Bubu pharmacy is one of the early characters known to have the Dendro vision.

New leaks have brought information about Baizhu, which will be further discussed in this article. Here is a quick rundown:

Idle animations

Elemental Skill and Burst

Namecard

Signature weapon & stats

Reliable sources have only leaked footage of his idle animations. The rest of the leaks are descriptive; fans must wait for his gameplay footage to be leaked. Here is everything players need to know about Baizhu from the Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Credible sources leaked Baizhu's idle animation, abilities, and more

Genshin Impact leakers have shared tons of new leaks about Baizhu, who will officially debut in the patch 3.6 update. Starting with idle animation, leakers have shared only one with the community. In the leaked idle animation, he can be seen petting his snake, Changsheng. This is relatively wholesome compared to other characters who flex their weapons or elemental powers.

Baizhu's idle animation is currently the only leaked footage that has been shared. Usually, sources also share leaked gameplay footage, but with the recent controversy of MiHoYo going after leakers, they may be trying to avoid the spotlight. Fans might have to wait for the 3.6 beta to get any leaked footage showcasing Baizhu's abilities.

New 3.6 leaks reveal Baizhu's Elemental Skill and Burst

Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, Baizhu will be a 5-star Dendro unit that can provide healing and shielding. These abilities will be scaled on his max HP (health). Here is a quick summary of his abilities:

Elemental Skill will summon a creature dealing with Dendro DMG and healing all nearby allies.

Elemental Burst will create a new shield every 2 seconds. Whenever a new shield is created or shattered, it will heal party members and unleash an attack on nearby enemies to deal with Dendro DMG.

His ascension passives give him an additional healing bonus and a Dendro DMG bonus, depending on his current HP (health). It will also increase all of the Dendro reactions to his party members.

Baizhu's leaked name card

The recent leaks about Genshin Impact 3.6 also revealed Baizhu's name card that fans can obtain in-game. Remember that players must summon him if interested in his name card.

Fans can gain Companionship EXP by completing quests, domains, daily commissions, and other tasks to increase Baizhu's friendship level.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks Baizhu's signature weapon and stats

The new leaks have also revealed this new potential weapon, which is rumored to be Baizhu's signature. Part of Liyue's Primordial Jade Weapon series, Jadefall's Splendor is a 5-star catalyst with HP% secondary stats. At level 90, the weapon can provide 608 Base ATK and 49.6% HP substats.

The weapon's passive, Protectors's Virtue, can increase Elemental DMG Bonus and generate additional energy particles. These passive stats can also be triggered when the character equipping this weapon is not on the field.

