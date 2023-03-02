Genshin Impact Baizhu gameplay leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities

Genshin Impact fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming 3.6 update. After waiting for more than a year, the owner of Bubu Pharmacy will finally become a playable character.

A new leak circulating in the community have leaked Baizhu's gameplay. The clip reveals the following aspects:

Although fans know about his abilities on paper, a visual demonstration will always be more appealing. Unfortunately, the footage does not show how his kit will perform against enemies. Hence, they should wait for more reliable leaks or announcements before taking any decisions.

Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Baizhu's gameplay from the latest leak.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaked footage shows Baizhu's abilities

Recent drip-marketing posts have confirmed that Baizhu will debut in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. "Beyond Mortality" Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character and uses Catalyst weapons. As many players are aware, he owns Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue.

In fact, he was one of the early characters that was introduced in the Liyue expansion and it has taken officials two years to introduce him as a playable character.

Fans are already aware of Baizhu's kit on paper, which was leaked earlier. However, sources have recently shared leaked gameplay footage, giving a visual look at his abilities.

The leaked Genshin Impact footage shows Baizhu performing up to four Normal Attacks that can deal Dendro DMG to opponents. Righ after Normal Attacks, Baizhu also performs a Charged Attack. This consumes an additional amount of stamina and seems to have a short cast time.

Elemental Skill

When Baizhu casts his Elemental Skill, Universal Diagnosis, he summons a snake-like creature to fight against nearby enemies. The animal can perform three attacks to deal with Dendro DMG. If there are no enemies nearby, it will return to the active character to provide healing for all nearby party members.

Elemental Burst

Upon casting his Elemental Burst, Healing Holism, he can create a shield for the active character every two seconds. The burst appears to last for 14 seconds, creating a total of seven shields for the active character.

Whenever a new one is created or the old one shatters after taking damage, the shield will deal Dendro DMG to nearby opponents. It will also heal the active character(s).

Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, both of these abilities are based on Baizhu's max HP (health) and his ascension passive also provides certain buffs to him.

Genshin Impact leaks: Buffs from Baizhu's ascension passive

Here is a quick summary of his ascension passive based on 3.6 leaks:

Five Fortunes Forever: Based on the health of the active character on the field, Baizhu will either gain increased healing or Dendro damage bonus.

Based on the health of the active character on the field, Baizhu will either gain increased healing or Dendro damage bonus. All Things Are of the Earth: When characters are healed by Baizhu's burst, they will receive additional DMG buff on all Dendro-based reactions.

When characters are healed by Baizhu's burst, they will receive additional DMG buff on all Dendro-based reactions. Herbal Nourishment: Harvesting specific items can heal current active characters based on Baizhu's max HP.

Baizhu's kit appears to be stacked with numerous active and passive buffs, so it's safe to assume he'll be an S-tier character. He will be the first 5-star Dendro support to arrive after Nahida's debut. Hence, the community is already claiming that he is a must-have in Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

