Genshin Impact Baizhu Ascension Materials guide: Talent and Level-Up resource list

New Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have unveiled a full list of Talent and Ascension Materials for Baizhu. The resources are subject to change. Nevertheless, some players may still wish to farm them early, especially if they plan on maxing out Baizhu on Day 1 of his release.

Current leaks reveal that this character will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6. Kaveh's resources have also been leaked, but this article will solely focus on the owner of the Bubu Pharmacy. The following lists will be coverered here:

Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Let's start with Ascension Materials first.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu's full Ascension Materials list

The following resource list should be handy for most players (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Ascension Materials required for Baizhu to reach his maximum level in Genshin Impact:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168x Violetgrass

46x Evergloom Ring

18x Fungal Spore

30x Luminescent Pollen

36x Crystalline Cyst Dust

All of these items except the Evergloom Ring are farmable prior to Genshin Impact 3.6. In order to get the Evergloom Ring, Travelers must defeat a Level 30+ Iniquitous Lustrator, which will be released in the upcoming Version Update.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is one of the two bosses you can farm for the Nagadus Emerald items (Image via HoYoverse)

In the meantime, Travelers can farm the Nagadus Emerald items by defeating the following bosses:

Dendro Hypostasis

Jadesplume Terrorshroom

The Iniquitous Lustrator does not drop Nagadus Emerald resources.

The above interactive map should help players farm Baizhu's 168 Violetgrass. It is worth mentioning that Travelers can also get this Ascension Material via gardening in the Serenitea Pot.

Finally, the above interactive map shows where Fungi can spawn. These foes are incredibly common, so finding them shouldn't be an issue. Since the above embed is an interactive map, readers can feel free to zoom in and pan the map around as they see fit.

These enemies drop the following Ascension Materials:

Fungal Spore

Luminescent Pollen

Crystalline Cyst Dust

These resources are also used for leveling up Baizhu's Talents.

Leaked Talent Materials for Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6

There are plenty of Talent Materials to farm, too (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the items that players need to farm for this character's Talents:

18x ??? (it's currently unnamed, but it comes from a new Weekly Boss)

9x Teachings of Gold

63x Guide to Gold

114x Philosophies of Gold

18x Fungal Spore

66x Luminsecent Pollen

93x Crystalline Cyst Dust

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

There isn't much to say about "???" since there is no name for that item yet. Similarly, the Fungi's drops were already covered in the previous section of this guide. Travelers must farm the Taishan Mansion on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday to receive the Gold books.

Players can only obtain one Crown of Insight per update via the biggest event of the said patch. Finally, Mora is obtainable from a variety of sources, most notably Blossoms of Wealth. That's everything that Travelers need to know about Baizhu's fully leaked materials for Genshin Impact 3.6.

