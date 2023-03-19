Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have shared tons of new features and changes. Players are excited about the latest characters, locations, and gameplay mechanics.

Recent leaks have shared new changes to the upcoming TCG character cards. In addition, credible sources have clarified some of the previous leaks about the upcoming Event-Wish characters and their banner order.

Sources have also shared leaked footage of a new gadget that could be upgraded later. This article will cover all the latest leaks about 3.6 banners, TCG changes, and more in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6: New leaks reveal upcoming banner order, TCG changes, and more

Tao, one of the most famous leakers, revealed the upcoming characters and their banner order for the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. In the recent influx of new leaks, Tao has clarified and changed the banner order. Based on the recent leaks, here is the new banner order:

Phase I - Nahida + Nilou

Phase II - Baizhu + Ganyu

Usually, solo 5-star debuts occur in Phase I, but recent leaks suggest that Baizhu will debut in Phase II banners for the 3.6 update. This is a great opportunity for Genshin Impact fans who plan on summoning him, as they will have more time to pre-farm resources and Primogems for the character.

Xingqiu's Nerf and Kokomi Buffs in Genius Invokation TCG

Xingiqu and Kokomi's character cards (Image via HoYoverse)

Other sources have also shed more light on some new changes to Xingqiu and Kokomi in Genius Invokation TCG. The new leaks confirm that Xingqiu's Elemental Burst, Raincutter, will be nerfed.

After the latest patch, Xingqiu's rainswords will deal 1 Hydro DMG instead of 2. Kokomi, on the other hand, received another massive buff for her Elemental Burst, Nereid's Ascension. Once Kokomi activates her burst, she will heal all party members for 1 HP.

The community has responded positively to these TCG changes. Many are even relieved about Xingiqu's nerf. Kokomi's buffs will also increase her burst value because most of its value is strictly locked behind doing Normal Attacks (NAs).

Leaked gameplay footage of new 3.6 gadget

old clips i just forgot to upload these while cleaning my drive

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks also shared footage of a new gadget that players will use in the upcoming update. Some rumors suggest that a new Mount Mechanic will be introduced with the upcoming gadget. However, there is no reliable information to confirm this, so take everything with tons of skepticism. Reliable sources have also confirmed that this new gadget can be upgraded further.

