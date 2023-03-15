Genshin Impact 3.6 update release date, countdown, and expected livestream time

Recent leaks have shared tons about Genshin Impact 3.6 and its upcoming content. Although the 3.6 update is far enough away, fans already have high expectations and look forward to the official announcements.

While the new patch has been estimated to launch on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8), officials will host a special livestream to reveal fresh new content.

Although HoYoverse has already confirmed Baizhu and Keveh's debuts, the rest of the content revealed in the leaks will be verified in the upcoming livestream. Based on previous precedents, the 3.6 livestream can be assumed to take place on March 31.

This article will outline all the necessary details, along with a countdown timer.

Genshin Impact 3.6 expected release date and time

SipSipStefen (leak season) @SipSipStefen

Patch 3.6 Release: April 11 or 12

Patch 3.7 Release: May 23 or 24

Patch 3.8 Release: July 4 or 5

Fontaine 4.0 Release: August 15 or 16

Genshin Impact officials are currently following the 6-week cycle for their version updates. If they continue to follow this without any further delay, the latest patch will enter Phase II in a week and last for 20 days.

Hence, the version 3.6 update can be anticipated to launch at 11 AM (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that on the day of the patch release, officials will shut down the game servers for maintenance. The maintenance will begin at 6 AM (UTC+8) on April 12 and last approximately five hours.

During server downtime, gamers cannot access their accounts but will be compensated with free Primogems later for this inconvenience.

Expected date & time for Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

Livestream will reveal about Baizhu and Kaveh along with other fresh content (Image via HoYoverse)

All previous livestreams have taken place 10 to 12 days before the new patch release. As a result, players can anticipate the 3.6 livestream premiere on the following dates:

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2023

The majority of previous livestreams typically start on Fridays. Hence, there is a high chance that the 3.6 Special Program will premiere on March 31, 2023.

Fans can watch the upcoming livestream on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. If you miss it for some reason, you can watch it on YouTube a few hours later at 11:00 AM (UTC-5).

Countdown Timer to track version 3.6 release

It is important to note that the above countdown is not related to the 3.6 livestream. It is solely for the anticipated Genshin Impact 3.6 release date of April 12, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8).

HoYoverse officials are yet to confirm this. However, fans can expect the officials to make an announcement about the livestream during the last week of March 2023.

Meanwhile, fans can check out the recent leaks revealing details about patch 3.6 and its upcoming content. Here is a quick rundown:

Baizhu and Kaveh debut

New Weapons and Free character (Candace)

New Region and gadgets

New Genius Invokation TCG Cards

and many more

Overall, Genshin Impact 3.6 is going to be a major update for the community. With so much planned, fans should definitely look forward to experiencing it all.

