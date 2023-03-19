Is Baizhu a healer or shielder in Genshin Impact? Abilities explained

Recently, a ton of Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online that concern the upcoming Dendro character Baizhu and his potential kit. He is rumored to be the next five-star unit, and fans are excited about his arrival.

Based on leaks, it is speculated that he will likely be a very good healer. However, the same data reveals a couple of Baizhu's other abilities, which has left many Genshin Impact fans slightly confused about his gameplay.

This article will take a look at his potential skills and explain how they work. It will also offer insight into why this character is both a healer and a shielder. Please note that the data provided below is based on leaks, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu's potential abilities

Elemental Skill

Baizhu's leaked Elemental Skill - Universal Diagnosis (Image via Mero)

Based on the data provided by a reliable leaker, Mero, Baizhu's Elemental Skill is called Universal Diagnosis. The above image showcases his ability at talent level nine and also presents this description:

"Controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG. After it performs 3 attacks or if there are no opponents nearby, the Sprite will return, healing all nearby party members based on Baizhu's Max HP."

It appears that upon casting the Elemental Skill: Universal Diagnosis, Baizhu will summon a Gossamer Sprite that will auto-locate any nearby enemies and deal Dendro DMG to them. Furthermore, after performing three attacks — or if there are no enemies — Sprite will return and heal all the team members based on the upcoming character's Max HP.

Elemental Burst

Baizhu's Elemental Burst creates a shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Now it's time to move on to Baizu's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact, which is supposedly called Healing Holism. Upon casting it, this character enters the Pulsing Edict state and creates a Seamless Shield every two seconds.

Additionally, his Seamless Shield will unleash a Spiritvein, which will not only heal the party but also deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies under the following conditions:

When a character is protected by Seamless Shield and a new Shield is generated.

When Seamless Shield is shattered, or its effect expires.

Each Seamless Shield lasts for 2.5 seconds, and interestingly, the interval between each time it can be used is also 2.5 seconds. This move is speculated to be based on his Max HP, similar to his healing abilities.

Baizhu is a healer that can also provide a strong shield

If the leaked information is true, both Baizhu's Skill and Burst have healing properties that are based on his Max HP. At the same time, it seems he can also deploy a strong shield from his Elemental Burst. His arrival will likely make a huge impact and make room for more Dendro-based teams.

Since he is speculated to be capable of both healing and shielding, Genshin Impact players will no longer have to worry about dying after taking damage from Dendro cores while playing with Hyperbloom team comps.

