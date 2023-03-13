Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Beta changes, nerfs and buffs explained

The latest Genshin Impact 3.6 beta leaks revealed that Baizhu's kit may have undergone some changes. Usually, when something like this happens, the upcoming characters get nerfed, and as expected, the developers seem to have slightly nerfed some of Baizhu's abilities. However, that is not all, as it appears that they also buffed other skills simultaneously.

That said, this Genshin Impact article will briefly review all his kit's new changes. Players must note that the information is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal major changes in Baizhu's kit

Baizhu is an upcoming Dendro character from Liyue and is rumored to be a 5-star who uses a Catalyst weapon. It is common for new units to receive minor changes to their kit in Genshin Impact's beta version, and it looks like the owner of Bubu Pharmacy is no exception.

Based on the leaks, Baizhu's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst multipliers have slightly changed. The above post by genshinmains_ shows the potential changes in his talents at level 10.

Elemental Skill at level 10:

17.28% Max HP+2033 -> 14.4% max HP+1695

Elemental Burst at level 10:

Spiritvein DMG 145.7% -> 174.7%

Baizhu's Elemental Skill seems to have been marginally nerfed, affecting his overall healing abilities. However, his Elemental Burst damage was increased by 29%, which is a significant buff.

Considering that most within the community were looking forward to Baizhu's healing capabilities more than his damage potential, the changes are less than desirable for F2P Genshin Impact players.

Changes in his potential constellations and signature weapon

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_ C2 change:



Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 300% -> 250% of Baizhu's ATK as Dendro DMG



This effect can be triggered once every 6s -> 5s. C2 change:Gossamer Sprite: Splice will initiate 1 attack before returning, dealing 300% -> 250% of Baizhu's ATK as Dendro DMG This effect can be triggered once every 6s -> 5s.

Baizhu also seems to have received some changes in constellations. If the data is true, his C2 effect will now deal 50% less Dendro DMG from his Gossamer Sprite. Additionally, the cooldown of this effect has been reduced to five seconds.

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_ C6 change:



Increases the DMG dealt by Healing Holism's Spiritveins by 6% -> 8% of Baizhu's Max HP. C6 change:Increases the DMG dealt by Healing Holism's Spiritveins by 6% -> 8% of Baizhu's Max HP.

Meanwhile, his C6 seems to have been buffed and will now deal 2% more damage from his Spiritvein based on his Max HP. While it won't affect Baizhu's overall gameplay for F2P players, this is still a decent buff in his final constellation. Since the v3,6 beta is still ongoing, there is a good chance that he might go through some more changes.

Finally, it appears that Baizhu's rumored signature weapon from the Primordial Jade series also got buffed. At R1, the supposed Catalyst will generate 4.5 Energy every 2.5 seconds. Interestingly, the new weapon at max refinement of five will generate 0.5 more energy and deal 8% more Elemental DMG.

Baizhu will become playable in Genshin Impact 3.6, along with Kaveh, another Dendro character. Their release date will be announced in the v3.6 Special Program livestream, which is expected to be conducted on March 31. The developers will also announce other characters who will get a rerun banner in the upcoming patch.

Poll : 0 votes