Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Baizhu changes, Kaveh nerfs, new artifacts, and more

According to the latest leaks, some minor changes have been made to Genshin Impact with the 3.6 beta. This article covers all these leaks and other new features set to be introduced in the upcoming version update. This includes changes to Baizhu, nerfs to Kaveh, new artifacts, and more.

All the leaks featured below are subject to change. The data comes from Ambr.top, a source that covers Version 0 and Version 1 changes. Comparisons will also be listed for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Nerfs and other changes to Baizhu and Kaveh

These two had some recent changes (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with the Baizhu changes:

Elemental Burst: The description became clearer in the latest update

The description became clearer in the latest update C2: The description became clearer in the latest update

The description became clearer in the latest update C6: 10% of Baizhu's Max HP → 6% of Baizhu's Max HP (this is technically a translation fix rather than a nerf)

Meanwhile, Kaveh was hit with some actual nerfs, along with some other minor changes:

1-Hit Normal Attack: 80.6% → 76.2%

80.6% → 76.2% 2-Hit Normal Attack: 73.7% → 69.6%

73.7% → 69.6% 3-Hit Normal Attack: 92.4% → 84.3%

92.4% → 84.3% 4-Hit Normal Attack: 110.8% → 102.7%

110.8% → 102.7% Elemental Burst: The description became clearer in the latest update

The description became clearer in the latest update C1: A buff for 50% Dendro RES + 50% Healing Bonus lasting for 3.5 seconds → A buff for 50% Dendro Res + 25% Healing Bonus lasting for three seconds

That's it for the current Genshin Impact 3.6 beta changes regarding Baizhu and Kaveh.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.6:



1. Baizhu (5★), Kaveh (4★)

2. Maps: Debris of Panjvahe, Waftgaol; new weekly boss

3. Pari WQ followed by event

4. Nahida ch2

5. Akademiya minigame fest (main event)

6. Wenutslayer Cannon event

7. Layla hangout

8. Tighnari, Ayato, Itto in TCG

Several aspects of Genshin Impact 3.6 have already been leaked. Baizhu and Kaveh already have their entire gameplay details leaked alongside information on their materials. Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user, whereas Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro Claymore user.

This is what the new area looks like on the world map (Image via MemetrollsXD)

The names shown on the above map are subject to change. Nevertheless, Travelers should have a clear idea of what the next Sumeru expansion will look like in Genshin Impact 3.6. This leak also includes all possible teleport options.

Iniquitous Lustrator

(The Guide to the Dark Paradise)



A monster from the Abyss that wields multiple types of Elemental Power and has gained extra limbs from its "evolution."



#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin [3.6 BETA]Iniquitous Lustrator(The Guide to the Dark Paradise)A monster from the Abyss that wields multiple types of Elemental Power and has gained extra limbs from its "evolution."

There are two new bosses for players to look forward to in the upcoming update. The one shown above is the Iniquitous Lustrator, a Normal Boss. Its main drop is the Evergloom Ring, which Baizhu needs to Ascend.

The boss also drops Vajrada Amethyst and Shivada Jade materials.

timing! @timing1337



New weekly boss showcase

(this boss has 2 phases)



[3.6 BETA]New weekly boss showcase(this boss has 2 phases)

Up next is a new weekly boss that also drops Talent Level-Up Materials for Baizhu and Kaveh. Its name is currently unknown.

In other news, here is a quick rundown of other minor features set to be introduced in the upcoming version update:

Baizhu Story Quest

Nahida's second Story Quest

Layla's Hangout Event

An Akademiya event

Tighnari, Ayato, and Itto will all be new cards for Genius Invokation TCG

New artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.6

The two new artifact sets leaked for the next patch (Image via HoYoverse)

Nymph's Dream is the top artifact set in the image above. Its two-piece effect is a +15% Hydro DMG bonus, whereas its four-piece effect is:

"After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently."

Dewflower's Glow is the bottom artifact set in the image above. Its four-piece effect is +20% HP, while its four-piece effect is:

"Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These effects can be triggered even when the equipping character is not on the field."

Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to launch on April 12, 2023.

