Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Ascension Materials, gameplay, abilities, and role

This article will summarize all the important Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks involving Baizhu. Everything from his Ascension Materials to his gameplay will be revealed here. The content presented in this piece is subject to change, even though the leaks come from reliable sources and can be verified via recent datamines.

Baizhu will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.6, as per the latest unofficial information. Videos showing all his abilities and datamines for their descriptions have already appeared on the internet. This article will offer gameplay footage associated with him (although the clips can get copyright strikes). Let's start with the leaked Ascension and Talent Materials.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Everything about Baizhu (Materials, gameplay, and more)

The following is a list of all of Baizhu's Ascension Materials as per Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

46x Evergloom Ring

168x Violetgrass

18x Fungal Spore

30x Luminescent Pollen

36x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Similarly, the following is a list of his Talent Level-Up Materials:

9x Teachings of Gold

63x Guide to Gold

114x Philosophies of Gold

18x Fungal Spore

66x Luminsecent Pollen

93x Crystalline Cyst Dust

18x ???

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Evergloom Ring and the "???" material can't be farmed prior to Genshin Impact 3.6. The playerbase can collect everything else on the above lists.

Leaked gameplay

The above Reddit post contains a handy montage of the character's abilities in a video format. As Travelers might already know, this character is a five-star Dendro Catalyst user with a ton of focus on Dendro application and healing.

Both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can heal. The latter can also provide weak shields that regenerate every two seconds. It is worth mentioning that his Elemental Skill can deal Dendro DMG up to three times. It will either return after three attacks or instantly if no enemies are nearby to heal allies based on Baizhu's Max HP.

His Elemental Burst is quite versatile (Image via HoYoverse)

It would currently appear as though Baizhu would be the best Dendro healer in Genshin Impact 3.6. However, it is important to bear in mind that his healing scales are based on his Max HP, whereas his damage is not. Similarly, the weak shields he provides during his Elemental Burst also rely on his HP stat for absorption.

HP-based builds will likely become popular for this character as a result. His entire kit easily applies Dendro to nearby enemies, making him a great enabler for Dendro-based Elemental Reactions.

There is no credible news about Baizhu's current release date or anything related to the specific details of his upcoming banner. Travelers will have to wait until leaks reveal that information.

New Story Quest

Mero @merlin_impact In 3.6

Baizhu will have his Story Quest

And Nahida will have her second Story Quest In 3.6Baizhu will have his Story QuestAnd Nahida will have her second Story Quest

Like many new debuting five-star characters, Baizhu will have a new Story Quest in Genshin Impact 3.6. Not much has been revealed about it, but this leak is still good news for players who love this type of content.

On a related note, Nahida will have her second Story Quest released in the same update. That's it for the current leak roundup involving the Bubu Pharmacist owner within the upcoming Version Update.

Poll : Which Dendro character do you like more? Baizhu Yaoyao 0 votes