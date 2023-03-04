What type of character is Baizhu in Genshin Impact? Abilities and roles explained

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst in Genshin Impact with a kit that involves healing, a shield, and plenty of Dendro application. Naturally, he is shaping up to be a fantastic character that can enable other DPS units.

Here is a summary of what his kit does in Genshin Impact:

Elemental Skill: Creates a Gossamer Sprinte that repeatedly deals Dendro DMG to nearby foes and can heal allies based on the user's Max HP.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Analyzing Baizhu's role and abilities in Genshin Impact

Two of Baizhu's Passives in Genshin Impact are very useful. Five Fortunes Forever can either boost the character's healing (if their HP < 50%) or Dendro DMG (if their HP ≥ 50%). Similarly, All Things Are of the Earth allows him to buff the following Elemental Reactions based on his HP when he heals characters with his Elemental Burst:

Burning

Bloom

Hyperbloom

Burgeon

Aggravate

Spread

Players fortunate enough to get multiple Constellations will also discover that this unit has several beneficial effects that further his niche in supporting the team.

Part of his official artwork

Here is a summary of Baizhu's Constellations, as per Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

C1: This character gets an extra charge of his Elemental Skill.

This character gets an extra charge of his Elemental Skill. C2: If the active character hits an enemy, Baizhu uses Gossamer Sprite: Splice to deal 300% extra Dendro DMG and heals for 20% of his Elemental Skill.

If the active character hits an enemy, Baizhu uses Gossamer Sprite: Splice to deal 300% extra Dendro DMG and heals for 20% of his Elemental Skill. C3: +3 to his Elemental Burst's level

+3 to his Elemental Burst's level C4: After his Elemental Burst is used, all allies receive 80 extra Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds.

After his Elemental Burst is used, all allies receive 80 extra Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds. C5: +3 to his Elemental Skill's level

+3 to his Elemental Skill's level C6: Increases damage from the Elemental burst by 10% of Baizhu's Max HP. If Gossamer Sprite hits a foe, a shield identical to the one from his Elemental Burst will be created.

Whales and lucky players can expect to get more damage, heals, and shields for obtaining Baizhu's Constellations.

Deeper analysis of his kit

He is shaping up to be a solid support/sub-DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to look at the current numbers for Baizhu's kit. Here is an example of how effective his shield is in Genshin Impact:

Baizhu's Shield Absorption at Level 1: 0.8% of his Max HP + 77.04

0.8% of his Max HP + 77.04 Zhongli's Shield Absorption at Level 1: 12.8% of his Max HP

12.8% of his Max HP Diona's Shield Absorption at Level 1: 7.2% of her Max HP + 692.81

While this is clearly a weak shield, the main advantage is that it is generated every two seconds when Baizhu does his Elemental Burst. It is also worth noting that his shield comes from an Elemental Burst, whereas some other shielders get theirs from their Elemental Skill.

Here is how Baizhu's healing scales at Level 1, as per the latest Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

Elemental Skill: 9.6% of his Max HP + 924.45

9.6% of his Max HP + 924.45 Elemental Burst: 5.2% of his Max HP + 500.74

Baizhu's Herbal Nourishment Passive also heals allies by 2.5% of his Max HP whenever they collect certain items. His healing is pretty solid, and it's worth reiterating that he can easily apply Dendro with all his attacks.

Dendro is arguably one of the best elements in Genshin Impact right now, so triggering its Elemental Reactions is a huge positive.

