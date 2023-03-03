Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal Baizhu and Kaveh gameplay and idle animations

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal a ton of information about the upcoming update, including Baizhu and Kaveh gameplay details. Everything from their materials to their animations has been unveiled. Although everything is subject to change, some players might still wish to see the leaked videos.

HoYoverse has a habit of taking down these videos, so watch them while they're still up. If the posts are taken down from here, there is probably a backup on YouTube. With that out of the way, let's start with Baizhu and Kaveh's idle animations.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Baizhu and Kaveh gameplay and idle animations

The YelanLover website has 3D models of the new characters in Genshin Impact 3.6, along with their idle animations. This Reddit post contains a video that starts with Baizhu's idle animations before moving on to Kaveh's.

Some people love to see this type of content since it shows a good amount of personality from the characters. The most amusing idle animation is arguably Kaveh being unable to find the keys that Alhaitham currently has.

Next will be gameplay videos showing off the characters' abilities.

Gameplay videos

The tweet above shows a brief gameplay montage of Kaveh and Baizhu in action. This leak comes from Sagiri, starting with the former character's Normal and Charged Attacks. His Elemental Skill follows that up, and then his Elemental Burst plays. Travelers can see how his Burst can alter his Normal Attacks.

After the showcase, Baizhu gets a full rotation of his abilities in this clip. Some players might want an explanation for these Talents. In this case, the following section reveals what is currently known about them via the latest Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks.

Abilities and materials

The two characters with a ton of leaks recently made available to the public (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a summary of Kaveh's abilities via the Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

Elemental Skill: Does AOE Dendro DMG and detonates any nearby Dendro Cores. It has a six-second cooldown.

Does AOE Dendro DMG and detonates any nearby Dendro Cores. It has a six-second cooldown. Elemental Burst: Deals AOE Dendro DMG and converts the user's Normal Attacks to deal Dendro DMG. All Dendro Cores created by Bloom will deal additional damage. Kaveh gets increased Resistance to Interruption. These effects vanish if he leaves the field. This ability has a 20-second cooldown.

Similarly, here is what players should know about Baizhu's main abilities:

Elemental Skill: His Gossamer Sprite attacks nearby foes to deal Dendro DMG. After three attacks or if no enemies exist, the Gossamer Sprite leaves to heal all allies based on the user's Max HP. This ability has a ten-second cooldown.

His Gossamer Sprite attacks nearby foes to deal Dendro DMG. After three attacks or if no enemies exist, the Gossamer Sprite leaves to heal all allies based on the user's Max HP. This ability has a ten-second cooldown. Elemental Burst: Creates a Seamless Shield every two seconds, which heals the active character based on the user's Max HP. It can also attack foes to deal Dendro DMG. This ability has a 14-second cooldown.

Their materials have also been leaked. Travelers know for certain that these two characters will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6. However, there currently isn't any credible information on their specific banners or who else will have a rerun in this update.

Travelers will learn more about these two Dendro units in the upcoming weeks. Theorycrafters are already hard at work determining the best team comps and builds for these characters.

