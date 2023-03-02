Genshin Impact: Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Resources

Genshin Impact players can now start to pre-farm Kaveh's Ascension Materials and Talent Resources since they've been leaked. This guide will include information on the items to collect and how to get them. Both Ascension Materials and Talent Resources will be covered here.

Everything shown below is subject to change. However, all recent characters' leaked materials turned out to be accurate. Hence, it's likely that whatever players farm for Kaveh now will be relevant in Version 3.6 when he's finally playable.

Genshin Impact Kaveh farming guide: Ascension Materials and Talent resources

The Dendro Hypostasis drops several resources listed below (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of what Ascension Materials Travelers need to farm for Kaveh in Genshin Impact 3.6 and beyond:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168x Mourning Flower

46x Quelled Creeper

18x Fungal Spore

30x Luminescent Pollen

36x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Mourning Flower will not be farmable prior to the upcoming Version Update. It will be introduced as a new Local Specialty in Genshin Impact 3.6. Otherwise, everything else on this list is possible to pre-farm in the game's live version. The Nagadus Emerald resources and Quelled Creeper are both dropped by the Dendro Hypostasis.

Thus, players are recommended to repeatedly beat this foe often in order to receive most of Kaveh's Ascension Materials.

One can zoom in on the above interactive map to find all specific Fungi spawns. This enemy is ubiquitous across Sumeru, and they will drop the remainder of what Kaveh needs to max out his total level.

Players should remember where they can find these Fungi foes since their materials are also required for raising this character's Talents. The following section includes the resources that gamers need to farm for this 4-star Dendro Claymore's Talents.

List of Kaveh Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact 3.6

The Steeple of Ignorance has his Talent Books (Image via HoYoverse)

The following items are Talent Level-Up Materials that Genshin Impact players should farm for this character:

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guide to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Fungal Spore

66x Luminescent Pollen

93x Crystalline Cyst Dust

18x ??? (it's a new unnamed weekly boss by the time this article was written)

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Ingenuity books are available from the Steeple of Ignorance on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Players won't be able to get those items on other days apart from crafting them via alchemy (assuming they have enough of the lower rarity Ingeuinity books to do so).

Some players will want to max his levels out as soon as they can (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fungi resources were covered in the previous section of this article. Some players might wonder what the "???" item is. Its name is currently unknown, as all that's been established is that it comes from a new weekly boss. That means Travelers cannot pre-farm it like they could with the other Talent Level-Up resources.

You could get one Crown of Insight per Version Update via the patch's biggest event. The only thing left to cover here is Mora, which players can most easily obtain via Blossoms of Wealth.

