How to beat Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

A new boss recently debuted in Genshin Impact 3.2, with several Travelers looking up "how to beat the Dendro Hypostasis." The boss itself isn't tough per se, but it does have a mechanic that makes it a little more limiting when it comes to team comps.

It's mandatory to have a Dendro character on the team. Otherwise, the Dendro Hypostasis will be revived every time and can never be slain. It's also recommended to have an Electro unit to speed up the process.

Thus, half of your team will already be decided by those two elements.

Genshin Impact guide: How to beat the Dendro Hypostasis

This boss is similar to many other Hypostasis bosses in that you attack the crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will cover two important parts of this Genshin Impact boss fight:

Where to find the Dendro Hypostasis? How to beat the Dendro Hypostasis?

The answers to both questions are quite simple. Travelers need to know where to find this boss before they can learn how to beat it. Hence, this guide will start with the location first.

Dendro Hypostasis location

Use this Teleport Waypoint and go down to see this cave (Image via HoYoverse)

South of Dar al-Shifa in the Sumeru Desert is a Teleport Waypoint overseeing a cliff. Teleport to it and jump down east. You should see a small cave similar to the image above. Enter that cave and continue down the path.

Genshin Impact players should see something similar to the following image.

You should be able to find it quite easily (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that you know where to find this boss, it's time to learn how to defeat it. Before you engage with it, do the following:

Put a Dendro character on your team. Put an Electro character on your team.

Collei is a free 4-star Dendro character with a Bow, so she is easier to use in this fight. However, some players may prefer other options.

How to beat the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Attack it in its crystal form and take its health down as soon as you can (Image via HoYoverse)

Like every other Hypostasis in Genshin Impact, this boss requires you to attack it when its core is exposed. Any non-Dendro attack will suffice in this instance. This phase isn't hard at all and should be familiar to most Genshin Impact players who've played the game long enough.

The boss will eventually enter a resurrection phase where you need a Dendro character to attack some Piths (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the boss' health is low enough, it will enter a phase where it summons three Piths around it. That's when you need to get a Dendro character to attack those Piths with a Dendro ability of some sort.

Use an Electro attack afterward to speed up the process (Image via HoYoverse)

Using Electro attacks on the now-activated Piths will defeat the Dendro Hypostasis more quickly than if you don't use Electro abilities. Any Electro character will suffice here, although it's recommended to use one that can swiftly apply the element.

If done correctly, the boss should be defeated in a few seconds. Just collect your rewards and repeat the process when it spawns should you need to farm its materials.

