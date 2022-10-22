Genshin Impact roster: All playable characters as of Version 3.2

There are several dozen playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.2. While it might seem obvious to veteran Travelers, some new players might wish to learn more about them. Some things to keep in mind:

Most characters are only available via the game's gacha system

Most 5-star characters only appear on banners that feature them

Some playable characters are available to get for free, regardless of the Version Update. This guide will reference them, along with other important information regarding the entire playable cast.

All playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.2

All Anemo characters

Kazuha is a top-tier character, but isn't available for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Anemo users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Heizou (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Jean (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Kazuha (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Sayu (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Sucrose (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Venti (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Xiao (5-star Polearm)

The main region associated with Anemo — the first element players get in the game — is Mondstadt, which is the starting location where every player begins their journey. It's worth mentioning that The Traveler can change their element to either Anemo, Geo, Electro, or Dendro, as of Genshin Impact 3.2.

Jean is a 5-star entity who is always available on every character banner, including those where she's not featured.

All Cryo characters

You get Kaeya for free by completing Crash Course (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Cryo users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Aloy (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Ayaka (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Chongyun (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Diona (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Eula (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Ganyu (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Kaeya (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Layla (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Qiqi (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Rosaria (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Shenhe (5-star Polearm)

Snezhnaya is the domain of Cryo in this game, but it's currently not possible to visit it in Genshin Impact 3.2. It's also worth mentioning that Kaeya is a free 4-star character that every player can get.

Similarly, Aloy is a third-party character who is not slated to return any time soon. It's possible that she might never become available again. The final thing worth mentioning about Cryo is that Qiqi is a 5-star entity available on all character banners.

All Dendro characters

Collei is available for free by competing 4-3 in the Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Dendro users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Collei (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Nahida (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Tighnari (5-star Bow)

Collei is a free 4-star character, while Tighnari is a 5-star one that players may get on all character banners. Besides that, Dendro is among several elements that the Traveler can use in this Version Update. Sumeru is the region most closely associated with Dendro.

All Electro characters

You get Lisa for free by completing Sparks Amongst the Pages (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Electro users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Beidou (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Cyno (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Dori (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Fischl (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Keqing (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Kujou Sara (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Kuki Shinobu (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Lisa (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Raiden Shogun (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Razor (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Yae Miko (5-star Catalyst)

Electro has the largest roster of playable characters in this Version Update, with a grand total of 12 options. It is one of the Traveler's many usable elements, which they unlock in Inazuma. Apart from that piece of trivia, it's worth mentioning that Lisa is a free 4-star Electro user that everybody can get. Also, Keqing is a 5-star character available on every character banner.

All Geo characters

You technically need Primogems or Acquaint Fates to get Noelle for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Geo users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Albedo (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Itto (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Gorou (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Ningguang (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Noelle (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) The Traveler (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Yun Jin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Zhongli (5-star Polearm)

There is no 5-star Geo user that's available on every character banner. Noelle is technically a free 4-star entity the player can get from using 10 wishes on a Beginners' Wish banner.

Apart from that, Geo is the final element on this list that The Traveler can use in Genshin Impact 3.2. Liyue is the region most closely associated with Geo.

All Hydro characters

Barbara is available for free by completing Baptism of Song (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Hydro users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Ayato (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Barbara (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Candace (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Childe (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Kokomi (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Mona (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Nilou (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Xingqiu (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Yelan (5-star Bow)

Barbara is a free 4-star character, whereas Mona is a 5-star member of Genshin's roster available on every character banner. Fontaine is the Hydro region, but it's currently unavailable to visit.

All Pyro characters

Amber is available for free by completing Wind-Riding Knight (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all Pyro users as of Genshin Impact 3.2:

Amber (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Bennett (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Diluc (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Hu Tao (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Klee (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Thoma (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Xiangling (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Xinyan (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Yanfei (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Yoimiya (5-star Bow)

Amber and Xiangling are free 4-star Pyro entities. Diluc is a 5-star option who is possible to pull on every character banner. The Pyro region is Natlan, which is not currently in the game.

