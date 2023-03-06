Kaveh's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Talent books and other resources list

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have shared all the important details related to Kaveh. Reliable sources have shared everything from his leaked gameplay to resources fans can currently pre-farm for him.

Although these Genshin Impact leaks are from credible sources and have been verified in recent datamines, they are still STC (subject to change) before official release. Kaveh's debut will take place in the upcoming patch 3.6 update. This was confirmed by HoYoverse officials in recent drip marketing posts; however, it is still unknown which phase will feature him as a featured 4-star with a boosted drop rate.

Pre-Farm Kaveh's ascension and talent level materials in Genshin Impact

3.6 leaks reveal tons about Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent leaks have confirmed all the materials needed for Kaveh's ascension in Genshin Impact. Except for a few resources, fans can start pre-farming the remaining materials available in the current version 3.5 update.

Here is a list of all the ascension materials players will need for Kaveh:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x 6

Mourning Flower x 168

Quelled Creeper x 46

Fungal Spore x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36

Dendro Hypostasis will drop multiple ascension materials for Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact. Kaveh will be a unique 4-star Dendro Claymore user with abilities that showcase his potential as Bloom DPS. He will need tons of Nagadus Emerald and Quelled Creeper to max out his ascension. Gamers can spend their original resin on Dendro Hypostasis, as it's the only boss that drops Quelled Creeper; however, the boss's drop in rewards also includes Nagadus Emerald, making itself an efficient source to farm Kaveh's ascension materials.

Players will also need 168 Mourning Flowers, a new local specialty rumored to be introduced in the patch 3.6 update.

Recent leaks suggest the new update will expand the Sumeru Desert, including the new Mourning Flowers. In the meantime, players can focus on collecting other resources.

Track their spawn locations to farm them (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh will need tons of common drop materials from Fungus in Genshin Impact. These enemies can be abundantly found in Tevyat and tracked using the Adventurer Books as shown in the picture above. Remember that using Pyro or Electro elements to defeat the Fungus will make them drop special materials not needed for Kaveh's ascension.

These drops are also needed to increase Kaveh's talent levels. Fans can refer to this interactive map that shows all the possible locations of all Fungus in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks Kaveh's Talent Level-up Materials

To max out all three of Kaveh's talents at level 10, fans will need to gather the following talent materials:

Teachings of Ingenuity x 9

Guide to Ingenuity x 63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 114

Fungal Spore x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 66

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 93

??? x 18 (new weekly boss material)

Crown of Insight x 3

Farm them from Sumeru talent domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Ingenuity talent books can be farmed from the Steeple of Ignorance domain found in Sumeru. Fans can farm this talent domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday in Genshin Impact.

The "???" in the list refers to the new weekly boss drop material. Recent leaks confirm that the new 3.6 update will bring a new trounce domain featuring a new weekly boss, Apep. Lastly, fans will also need three Crowns of Insights that can be obtained from limited events and existing offering systems (Tree of Dreams & Sacred Sakura).

